Pogačar and Vingegaard slug it out on Tour’s HC summit finish

Saturday’s imposing fourteenth stage of the 112th Tour de France saw Michael Woods in another breakaway, Remco Evenepoel abandon and Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard throw a few haymakers on Pyrenees HC summit finish Superbagnères. Fugitive Thymen Arensman added a Tour stage to his Vuelta a Espana stage triumph.

The GC Situation Overnight

In the time trial Oscar Onley was the only fellow to move in the top 10. But Evenepoel had Florian Lipowitz breathing down his neck for the final podium spot. Primož Roglič lurked 35 seconds behind Vauquelin.

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 45:45: 51

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:07

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +7:24

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +7:30

5) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +8:11

6) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +8:15

The Course

Brace yourself. Stage 14’s summit finish was HC-rated Superbagnères, with the Tourmalet (its 87th appearance since its inclusion in 1914), Col d’Aspin and Peyresourde climbed along the way. Fifty-five KOM points were on offer to tempt Lenny Martinez and Woods. It was a chillier day with some light rain.

Sure enough, Woods and Martinez were in the day’s raft of escapees, one kept on a short leash. Eighth place Tobias Halland Johannessen was in the mix too. On the Tourmalet, the group shrank considerably. Evenepoel was on another bad day, one so lousy that he abandoned the Tour. The Belgian has DNF’s in half of the Grand Tours he has started. Nineteenth place Mattias Skjelmose, who crashed earlier in the day, also climbed off the bike.

Remco Evenepoel abandons, climbs in the team car — the Inner Ring blog (@inrng.com) 2025-07-19T12:13:38.191Z

Martinez, clad in Pogačar’s polka dots, bolted on his breakmates with Ben O’Connor and then went solo to take the Souvenir Jacques Goddet and provisional KOM lead at the top, 2:00 ahead of Woods and company and 3:25 before the yellow jersey. The Frenchman grabbed 20 points, Woods snagged 15 to tie Pogačar on 37. A sketchy, misty, drizzly descent led to the foot of the Col d’Aspin.

Martinez started up the Col d’Aspin with less than a minute on a trio headed up by Sepp Kuss, with Woods and Johannessen +1:20 and Pogačar’s lot still 3:30. At the crest, the Bahrain-Victorious rider secured five points. Kuss and Valentin Paret-Peintre were still 30 seconds behind, but the Woods group had lost momentum and was +2:30.

Kuss, Paret-Peintre and Martinez finally reunited on the descent, girding themselves for the Col de Peyresourde, the steepest climb of the day. Peyresourde had 11 km of prologue climbing before it kicked up in earnest. The closest chase group fragmented here, but a chunk of it containing Johannessen and O’Connor joined up with Martinez et al when the road tilted to the sky. The yellow jersey’s UAE-Emirates increased the speed in the peloton.

Squirting from the leading nontet was Arensman of Ineos, who had been runner-up on Stage 10.

The Dutchman at the business end of the race pried out a large chunk of time by the peak. He had a chance to win the stage, with the peloton still 3:30 down the mountain.

Superbagnères

Arensman nearly had a 2:00 head start on the Martinez chase and 3:30 on the peloton at the foot of the ascent to 1755 metres. Nothing would stop him.

UAE’s peloton pressure popped tenth place Matteo Jorgenson off the back. It would be ninth place Felix Gall who made the first attack from the favorites set when the Martinez chase was close. Vauquelin’s fifth place was in danger when he went backwards.

Vingegaard made a strong move that the yellow jersey matched. Lipowitz struggled to hang on.

The Slovenian made his own thrust, parried by the Dane. Lipowitz clung on to Gall, who jumped up to seventh from ninth. Vingegaard sat up in the sprint and lost a few seconds to the yellow jersey.

Sunday’s medium mountain stage screams out “Successful breakaway!”

2025 Tour de France Stage 14

1) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/Ineos) 4:53:35

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +1:08

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:12

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 50:40:28

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:13

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +7:53

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +9:18

5) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +10:21