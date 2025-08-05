Pogačar and Vingegaard to Euro champs?

The 2025 European road championships, set for early October in France’s Ardèche and Drôme regions, could attract some notable riders, including potential entries from Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Guillaume Delpech, chairman of the organizing committee, told WielerFlits that the route, inspired by Stage 17 of this year’s Tour de France—from Bollène to Valence—is designed to favour climbers and draw a strong field.

“Filippo Ganna is confirmed to race the TT. Before his Tour de France withdrawal, Remco Evenepoel was also expected to compete,” Delpech said.

This year, the championships don’t clash with the Vuelta a España or the Grand Prixs Cyclistes de Montréal and Québec. A good thing for the event.

“This is the only event that week with a course tailored to the strongest riders. The Belgian coach had Evenepoel lined up for both the time trial and road race. Ganna will race the time trial for sure,” he added.

Delpech also weighed in on Mathieu van der Poel’s participation, saying that the course may be too tough for him. Plus, the Dutchman has other big goals for the last part of the season. “It would be great to have him, but with his focus on the MTB worlds in mid-September, it’s uncertain,” he said.

He said he does hope to see Vingegaard and the current world champion there. Pogačar has not confirmed his participation but said that the Grand Prixs were on his program leading up to the road worlds in Rwanda. The Dane has confirmed the Vuelta a España is on his schedule. (As is for Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee.) Much will depend on how Vingegaard feels after the Spanish Grand Tour. If he has the form, he may go for it. But just like the Slovenian, he may be exhausted from a long season.

Whether or not Pogi would race that late in the season will also depend much on his fatigue after a very, very long season. He was originally slated to race the Vuelta, but then decided to skip it. “After such a demanding Tour, we decided it was best to take a break,” Pogačar said in a team statement.

“The Vuelta is a race I love — I have great memories from 2019 — but my body needs rest. I’m excited to return to Canada. Those races are beautiful, and they suit my style well. They’ll help me get back into rhythm for the world championships.” Instead, his Team UAE Emirates squad will rely on João Almeida and Juan Ayuso to go for the win.

Plus, even if Pogačar were to race, he may already have secured another rainbow jersey. Which means he would never wear the white-and-blue kit of Euro champ.