Pogačar and Vollering earn European road titles in France

Tadej Pogačar followed up last Sunday’s World Championships victory with his first European title in France. If the Kigali solo ride of 67 km was impressive, Sunday’s 75 km solo glory was even better. Pogačar joins Demi Vollering as 2025 elite European champions.

The Elite Men’s Course

Immediately after the Privas start came Col du Moulin à Vent before a few 37-km laps each with Côte de Saint-Romain-de-Lerps. Shorter circuits containing the sharp little Côte de Val d’Enfer finished off the race for a total of 202 km.

Just after Jonas Vingegaard abandoned the race with 77 km remaining, rainbow-jersey-clad Pogačar accelerated, bringing European time trial champion Remco Evenepoel with him, but the Belgian could only hang on for two kilometres.

https://cyclingmagazine.ca/sections/news/tadej-pogacar-tries-something-new-with-massive-solo-breakaway/

Evenepoel chased in a group before lighting out for a guaranteed podium. Christian Scaroni, Paul Seixas and Juan Ayuso battled for the final spot.

🇪🇺 #EuroRoad25 30km to go. Tadej Pogacar has 1:07 on Remco Evenepoel and 1:42 on Ayuso, Seixas and Scaroni behind with 28 kilometres to go.Follow live: domestiquecycling.com/en/live-cycl… — Domestique (@domestiquecycling.com) 2025-10-05T14:13:52.369Z

On the final passage of Côte de Val d’Enfer, Seixas’ surge unhitched first Ayuso and then Scaroni to nab the bronze.

2025 European Road Championships, Elite Men

Gold) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) 4:59:29

Silver) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) +0:31

Bronze) Paul Seixas (France) +3:41

2025 European Road Championships, Elite Women

Gold) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands) 2:57:53

Silver) Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) +1:18

Bronze) Anna van der Breggen (The Netherlands) +1:24