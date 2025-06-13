Pogačar answers the questions with emphatic Dauphiné mountain victory

There were questions posed about Tadej Pogačar’s form after the 77th Critérium du Dauphiné’s time trial. There have been long-standing enquiries about his ability to race when it’s hot. But on Friday’s first day of high mountains action, the world champion gave a full-throated answer, lashing his rivals, winning the stage and reclaiming the yellow jersey. Canadian Michael Leonard was in the day’s breakaway and ended up being one of its last two survivors.

The GC Situation Overnight

If the world champion was going to start chipping away at his deficit to his rivals, he had better start on Stage 6. In the GC Evenepoel was 16 seconds ahead of Vingegaard and 38 seconds faster than Pogačar. Florian Lipowitz was only four seconds in arrears of Evenepoel.

The Course

Four categorized climbs were evenly distributed over 126 km. Friday kicked off the brutal climbing weekend with a summit finish that consisted of two short, steep Cat. 2 ascents stacked on each other to make a tough 7-km Cat. 1. A genuine Cat. 1 was situated at the 82-km mark. It was another scorcher.

Mathieu van der Poel, who started the day in third place, inspired the first breakaway, but it fizzled out. Twenty kilometers later, he went again, this time drawing Romain Bardet and Leonard. This move had legs. A split in the peloton on the way to Cat. 4 Côte de Villy-le-Pellouxso saw Evenepoel momentarily distanced. The van der Poel-Leonard septet tipped over Côte de Villy-le-Pellouxso 1:45 ahead of the field.

Côte de Mont-Saxonnex was a tough challenge at 5.5 km of 8.6 percent. Van der Poel et al reached its foot 1:25 ahead of the Visma-Lease a Bike-led peloton. Soon only Leonard and two other fugitives were left out front.

The yellow jersey gang was down to ten. Vingegaard had two teammates, Pogačar had one and Evenepoel had none. Leonard earned the second-most KOM points at the peak.

Before the final two-step climb, there were 20 km of almost imperceptibly rising road. There the peloton ballooned and Leonard and Alex Baudin beat on.

Côte de Domancy was the toughest part of the final climb at 2.5 km of 9.3 percent. Leonard and Baudin hit it 1:15 before the 25-strong yellow jersey group. Leonard couldn’t hang with the Frenchman. Jhonatan Narváez ripped it up for UAE-Emirates. Evenepoel was dropped. Soon it was just Pogačar and Vingegaard mano a mano.

Then the world champion was gone. The Slovenian nabbed Baudin and dispatched him. At the top of Domancy, Pogačar led Vingegaard by 21 seconds and Evenepoel by 39 seconds.

Before Côte de la Cry (2.7 km of 7.7 percent) there was more climbing. Lipowitz lit out for the podium, stealing it from Evenepoel by 28 seconds.

With his second win of the race and his ninth victory in 20 days of 2025 racing, Pogačar crossed the line 1:01 ahead of Vingegaard.

Saturday’s queen stage is straightforward brutality: three HC-rated climbs over 132 km. The summit finish Valmeiner is the shortest at 16.5 km. Giddy up.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 2:59:46

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:01

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +1:23



2025 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 21:35:08

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:43

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +0:54

4) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) +1:22