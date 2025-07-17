Pogačar conquers the mighty Hautacam, takes control of Tour

Tadej Pogačar won on Hautacam, put considerable time into his rivals, snapped up the yellow jersey from Ben Healy and rode into the lead of the KOM on Thursday’s first Tour de France day in the Pyrenees. Remco Evenepoel had a tough day but held on to the final podium spot. Michael Woods was active in the day’s breakaway, earning more KOM points and leading the race at one point.

The GC Situation Overnight

Would Pogačar’s Stage 11 crash have any bearing on his minute’s gap over Evenepoel and 1:17 over Vingegaard? Could Vauquelin claw back time on Jorgenson?

1) Ben Healy (Ireland/EF Education-Easypost) 41:01:13

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:29

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +1:29

4) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:46

5) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:06

6) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +2:26

The Course

It was time for the Pyrenees. The day ended atop legendary HC-rated Hautacam, a 13.5-km beast of 7.9 average percent. Preceding climbs Col du Soulor and Col des Bordères would be good places to lay an ambush. It was a hot day.

The breakaway was enormous, with 52 riders including Woods and Mathieu van der Poel springing free. The big GC riders all had teammates in the mob. Twelfth place Carlos Rodriguez was the best placed. There were a lot of passengers. By the time it hit Cat. 4 Côte de Labatmale in the middle of the 180-km route, its lead was 1:40.

Col du Soulor

Soulor is a sharp Cat. 1 at 11.8 km of 7.6 percent. On the approach, on a moderately uphill grade, the breakaway revved it up, dropping van der Poel and others. Rider after rider was shelled out the back, and after a couple of kilometres, the escape group was halved.

Visma-Lease a bike pulled the peloton onto the Cat. 1. Evenepoel lost contact.

Several things happened in quick succession: Matthias Skjelmose attacked from the peloton with Woods and a few others joining in. Healy was dropped, Jorgenson soon to fade as well. The latter situation forced Visma to ease up.

Woods countered a thrust from Michael Storer and led the race for a kilometre before his company returned. The Canadian made another move with 1.5 km to climb and soloed over the top, now at 21 KOM points to Martinez’s 27. Woods dropped like a stone to the base of Cat. 3 Col des Bordères, the steepest ascent of the day. Skjelmose and Bruno Armirail found his wheel.

Col des Bordères

At 3.3 km of 8.1 percent, Bordères was testing. Armirail took off and hit it first, putting Woods, Skjelmose, Storer and Einer Rubio in his rearview mirror and topping it a minute clear. Woods took a KOM point.

Again, Jorgenson was dropped by his team’s pace. Evenepoel was limiting his losses.

Next came a long two-step descent to the foot of Hautacam. Here Evenepoel toiled his way back to Pogačar and Vingegaard, and the Woods group was caught.

Hautacam

Hautacam was back for the first time since 2022 when Jonas Vingegaard conquered it. The first time it was used as a Tour summit finish was 1994, when Luc Leblanc won Stage 11, beating Miguel Indurain by two seconds. Leblanc just missed the GC podium that year.

Armirail faced the HC ascent with an almost two-minute lead over the 20-strong favorites group. Woods and Skjelmose were the first dropped. Tim Wellens turned the screws for UAE-Emirates. Evenepoel went backwards again. Vingegaard was isolated. When the world champion attacked Vingegaard couldn’t hang.

Pogačar passed Armirail with 11 km to climb. Vingegaard kept within 12 seconds for a couple of kilometres. The Red Bull duo of Primoz Roglic and Florian Lipowitz were in Group 3, Evenepoel in Group 4.

The man in the rainbow jersey started to pile time on Vingegaard. With 6.1 km still to climb, the gap was a minute. With 3 km to go, Vingegaard was 1:30 in arrears.

Oscar Onley lit out for third place with Lipowitz. Lipowitz took his leave of the Scot and started to drew closer to Vingegaard.

The Slovenian barely had the energy to celebrate his 20th Tour stage win, crossing the line 2:11 ahead of Vingegaard and turning the tables on the 2022 result. Lipowitz came in only 12 seconds after the Dane.

Friday is an 11-km time trial up 7.9-percent Peyragudes.



2025 Tour de France Stage 12

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:21:19

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:11

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) 2:23

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 45:22:51

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +3:31

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +4:45

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +5:34

5) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +5:40