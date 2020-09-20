Pogačar crowned as Tour champion, Bennett wins final stage in Paris

The most unlikely Tour de France in history ended in Paris on Sunday with a surprise champion and the green jersey winning the day. The yellow, polka dot and white jerseys all went to astonishing Tadej Pogačar, who battled his countryman Primož Roglič to become the second youngest winner in history.

Tadej Pogačar won the 107th Tour de France with one of the greatest performances in the race’s history; he will always be associated with Saturday’s stunning time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles. His UAE-Emirates, not compatriot Primož Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma machine, was the team to break Sky/Ineos’s five-year stranglehold on the race.

The Course

The first half of the 122 km starting in Mantes-la-Jolie would be an easy going procession with champagne on the bike, photo ops and plenty of good vibes. Once the race entered the Champs-Élysées for eight laps the game would be afoot. Who would win the final stage?

Thirteenth place Richard Carapaz was wearing Pogačar’s polka-dot jersey, while fifth place Enric Mas kept the young Slovenian’s white jersey warm.

Although not as striking as Saturday’s image of Rogla getting off the ground and wandering over to embrace Pog during his post-race interview, the Jumbo-Visma rider came forward to give his countryman a hug.

#TDF2020 – Already the image of the day. pic.twitter.com/bpMKOjIfGx — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) September 20, 2020

There was an early Cat. 4 climb and Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic) took the one and only KOM point on offer, adding his name to a list of 60 riders who scored points in that classification.

A quartet bounced away once the race reached Paris. Behind, Bennett cemented his green jersey with fifth place at the day’s intermediate sprint. He’s the first Irishman to win the competition since Sean Kelly in 1989

Inside 5 km the breakaway was absorbed. Bennett received a fine lead out from his team, especially Michael Mørkøv, and held off the challenges of Mads Pederson and Peter Sagan to add Stage 21 to his Stage 10 triumph.

No gifts. Sam Bennett takes his second stage in Tour de France. He's also the first Irish rider to win points classification since 1989 and Sean Kelly. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/wkSpxwFiJu — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) September 20, 2020

To think how unlikely a 2020 Tour de France seemed in April.

2020 Tour de France Stage 21

1) Sam Bennett (Ireland/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 2:53:32

2) Mads Pederson (Denmark/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Peter Sagan (Slovakia/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

74) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana) +0:21

2020 Tour de France Final GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 87:20:05

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:59

3) Richie Porte (Australia/Trek-Segafredo) +3:30

4) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +5:58

5) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +6:07

6) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Astana) +6:47

7) Tom Dumoulin (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +7:48

8) Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Pro Cycling) +8:02

9) Adam Yates (Great Britain/Mitchelton-Scott) +9:25

10) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Merida) +15:03

47) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana) +2:33:54

Green Points Jersey: Sam Bennett (Ireland/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

Polka Dot Mountains Jersey: Pogačar

White Young Riders Jersey: Pogačar

Team Competition: Movistar

Most Combative: Mark Hirschi (Switzerland/Sunweb)