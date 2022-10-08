Pogačar defends Il Lombardia title on Valverde and Nibali’s swan song

Tadej Pogačar defended his Il Lombardia title on Saturday, the first rider to win back to back since Joaquim Rodriguez in 2013 and the first to win his first two editions. Il Lombardia was not only the last Monument of the season, but also the WorldTour closer and the last WorldTour race for Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto-Soudal.

It was the last WorldTour dance for Israel-Premier Tech before relegation to the ProTour. Michael Woods, who was 9th last season, and Alex Cataford represented Canada at Il Lombardia.

The Course

The opposite of last year, this edition started in Bergamo and finished in Como. There were nine climbs, but the action probably wouldn’t start until the clamber to Madonna del Ghisallo, home of the patron saint of cyclists and a small cycling museum, an 8.6-km ascent of 6.2 percent peaking with 63 km to go. The first climb of San Fermo della Battaglia came before Civiglio. Civiglio, 4.2 km of 9.7 percent, arrived with 17 km remaining. The last clamber up San Fermo della Battaglia, 2.7 km at 7.2 percent, crested with 5 km to race.

Il Lombardia was the swan song of both two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.

Ten riders shook loose early in the 253 km route and headed into the valley between Colle di Berbenno and Madonna del Ghisallo with a 2:00 lead.

Jumbo-Visma, UAE-Emirates, Ineos and other teams absorbed the breakaway before the foot of Madonna del Ghisalo. First the Dutch Bees of Jumbo-Visma and then UAE-Emirates forced the pace.

Once more, UAE grabbed the reins on San Fermo della Battaglia I , discouraging attacks. The reduced peloton heard the bell with 22.2 km still to ride.

Surely there would be fireworks on Civiglio. Bora-Hansgrohe led onto its lower slopes. Nibali said goodbye but Valverde was still accounted for. Davide Formolo set up Tadej Pogačar for a dig. Only Enric Mas and Mikel Landa could hang. Mas tried to shake them both, but only dislodged Landa.

Pogačar and Mas tipped over with only 5 seconds on Landa and 20 seconds ahead of Sergio Higuita and Romain Bardet. Landa latched back on on the descent with 15 km to go.

The trio survived San Fermo della Battaglia II, Mas’s burst once more distancing Landa. Mas tried to shake the reigning champ but arrived at the red kite with him, Landa 7 seconds in arrears.

Mas waited on Pogačar’s wheel and tried to pass on the right. Pogačar held him off this time; last Saturday Mas was the better of the two in winning the Giro dell’Emilia. Landa’s third place was his first career Monument podium. Valverde was sixth while Nibali placed 24th.

2022 Il Lombardia

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 6:21:22

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) s.t.

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Merida) +0:10