Pogačar goes for ‘Zone Zero’ hangover ride with Carlos Sainz

You ride hard, you play hard, as Tadej Pogačar displayed on a ride on Tuesday. After a big win at the 2024 UCI road worlds, he celebrated with his Slovenian teammates. But the show must go on, and he went out for a recovery ride with F1 star Carlos Sainz and his pro cyclist fiancée, Urška Zygart.

Pogi had the ride of his life on Sunday, taking a win for the ages. The Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner broke away with 100 km remaining and bridged up to the break of 16, thanks in part to his Slovenian teammate Jan Tratnik dropping back.

An unforgettable race

Then, he took off with UAE teammate Pavel Siakov, who was riding for France. Ultimately, he would break away with 50 km to go in a bid to win the Triple Crown—the Tour, Giro, and road worlds. It was a dominant victory—even if there were some moments in the final 20 minutes where his lead dropped down to just over half a minute. Thankfully, after the chasers began playing games, Pogi found a second wind and stayed clear for an outstanding victory.

Pogačar, who is still waiting for his team-issue rainbow jersey, was riding alongside Sainz and filmed a cute exchange.

Pogačar’s hangover ride

Pogi asks, “Hey Carlos, how was focaccia today?”

“Good, well for a recovery ride, perfect. For me, it’s a zone 4 ride,” the Spanish driver said.

“Zone 4 for him—what zone for me? I don’t know, but today was also very hard for me,” the Team UAE Emirates rider said. “Zone zero!”

He then asked Zygart the same question, who was quick to sass her fiancé, saying that she missed out on focaccia.

“They say it’s good for the hangover, eh?” Sainz added.

“It’s good for a hangover, I can tell you that!” Pogačar joked.

The next race for Pogačar is Giro dell’Emilia, where he will debut his rainbow jersey. Then, he is set to end his season at Il Lombardia, where he hopes to defend his title from the past three years.

Check out the hilarious exchange below.