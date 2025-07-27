Pogačar is not going to try and win in Paris, right?

Tadej Pogačar is hours away from locking up a fourth Tour de France title, capping a brutally hard edition of the race that pushed even the best to their limits. He’s also going home the polka-dot jersey and four stage wins. And with the final stage far from a ceremonial ride, a fifth is within reach. For 2025, the parcours into Paris is much tougher than usual.

He and Jonas Vingegaard will stand one-two on the podium for the fifth straight Tour, continuing a back-and-forth dominance that has defined the last six editions. Behind them, Florian Lipowitz has emerged as the breakout star of 2025, locking up the white jersey and third overall in his first appearance.

Jonathan Milan will take home the green jersey after a spirited battle that even saw Pogačar briefly threaten to take it, and the Italian sprinter could still double his win tally on Sunday—if the terrain allows.

Stage 21 won’t be a typical Champs-Élysées cruise. (Well, if you consider a cruise going 50 km/h up and down the Champs with the fittest cyclists in the world. But you know what I mean.)

For 2025, the last stage is just a little different. Three times up the Côte de la Butte Montmartre (1.1 km at 5.9 per cent), could spoil the script for the sprinters. The narrow, cobbled run-ins and sharp gradients could drain tired legs and open the door for a late attack.

If the usual suspects in the sprinters club can hang on, then we may get a bunch gallop with a reduced group. But if Pogačar sees a chance to cap his Tour with one more win, don’t expect him to hold back—not even on cycling’s most iconic finish line. I mean, you’d think Pogi would just enjoy the day and try to finish in the lead group, but who knows anymore.

If you want to watch all the excitement in the City of Lights, go to Flobikes.com. But if you miss it, check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report. You can also read about Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, which began on Saturday!