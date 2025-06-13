Pogačar on Dauphiné stage win: ‘I had to hurry to see the finish of Urška’

Motivation is everything, right? Team UAE Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar made a huge statement to his GC rivals on Friday’s Stage 6, with a solo victory that saw him put a minute into his number one rival, Jonas Vingegaard. His partner, Urška Žigart, was also racing not too far away, at the Tour de Suisse Women. And Pogačar, her number one fan, was excited to see how she did (14th on Stage 2). Ontario’s Isabella Holmgren, riding for Lidl – Trek, had another solid day in the saddle. She finished 26th on the day, and now sits fourth overall in the young rider’s competition.

“I still had to hurry to reach the finish of Urška in the Tour of Switzerland,” he said to Sporza after the race. As for the race itself, he mentioned that they had their own plan, but then Visma – Lease a Bike went full throttle on the first major climb.

“After that, my team was very strong. I felt good and went for it from the foot of the climb. I had nothing to lose.”

Questions had been raised about Tadej Pogačar’s form following the time trial at the 77th Critérium du Dauphiné, along with lingering doubts about his performance in hot conditions. But on Friday, during the race’s first true test in the high mountains, the world champion delivered a resounding response—dominating his rivals, claiming the stage victory, and taking back the yellow jersey. Canadian Michael Léonard featured in the day’s breakaway and was one of the last two riders to hold on from that group.

“The time trial certainly gave me headaches. I never like to lose time. But I now know that I have to work on it for the Tour,” he said.

As for his win on Friday, he’s pleased with his performance—and the time gaps to his rivals.

“I went flat out for a while and knew I had to keep it up for 15 minutes. So I chose my pace and my legs followed. It was a good choice to be in front. Taking a minute is certainly positive.”

There’s still plenty of racing left, however. Saturday’s stage features three hors catégorie climbs spread over 120 km.