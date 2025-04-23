Pogačar trounces rivals on Mur de Huy to claim second La Flèche Wallonne

Tadej Pogačar’s impressive palmares continues to grow, as he took Wednesday’s midpoint of Ardennes Week, La Flèche Wallonne, run in inclement weather once again. It’s his second Walloon Arrow, which he can add to the second Tour of Flanders and third Strade Bianche he won this season. The world champion hasn’t finished off the podium in 2025.

Last Season

The miserably wet and cold 88th running of La Flèche Wallonne saw the favourites washed away in the rain, and Israel-Premier Tech’s Stephen Williams conquer the mighty Mur de Huy to win the Walloon Arrow. Williams was back to defend his title.

The Course

Across 205.2 km awaited 11 climbs. Three 36-km finishing circuits contained the Côte d’Ereffe, the Côte de Cherave and the Mur de Huy, 1.3 km of 9.7 percent, with the Mur clambered on the final drive for the finish line. ‘Twas a wet Walloon Arrow.

The Canadian chaps were Nickolas Zukowsky and Michael Leonard.

A breakaway quintet busted out early, lumped over the first climb Côte de Ver and then toiled to stay away on the 68 km to the next climb Côte de Petite Sommes. Two riders bridged over before the 1.2-km, 8.5 percent ascent. By the time the race entered the circuits, a breakaway of eight had 1:40 over the moist peloton.

On the way to Côte de Cherave II, Remco Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep took over the pace making from Pogačar’s UAE-Emirates. Amstel Gold Race victor Mattias Skjelmose was in a medium-sized crash on a slick corner. The break was down to three Norwegians and the peloton’s urgency meant that the Mur de Huy II brought them within hailing distance.

The Final Circuit

The last Côte d’Ereffe was struck off with no attacks, the breakaway allowed to dangle just in front. Cherave’s 7.7 average grade made for a tempting launchpad. On its opening slopes, the fugitives were finally lassoed. Again, the powder was kept dry, but the field had been streamlined considerably.

Pogačar tried to wander away on the descent but Evenepoel came to the front of the little group to lead down. Groupama-FDJ labored to swell the Pogačar-Evenepoel set and ensured that 30 riders would hit the Mur de Huy together.

The Slovenian had the Belgian on this wheel when the road kicked up. Ben Healy lurked. Finally the world champion made a surge, immediately distancing the others and crossing the line ten seconds clear with an exhausted visage. Kévin Vauquelin was an impressive runner-up and Tom Pidock rounded out the podium, Evenepoel ninth.

Ardennes Week concludes on Sunday with the fourth Monument of the year, Liège-Bastogne-Liège. You can watch it at FloBikes.

2025 La Flèche Wallonne

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:50:15

2) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkéa-B&B Hotels) +0:10

3) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +0:12

