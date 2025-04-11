Pogačar vs. Merckx: The GOAT debate heats up after Flanders win

Tadej Pogačar is undeniably one of the greatest riders of his lifetime—but is he the greatest of all time?

At just 26, he has already claimed eight Monuments, three Tour de France titles, and a world championship. Only Eddy Merckx matched such dominance at that age, with ten Monuments, two world titles, and two Tour wins—on his way to a legendary haul of 19 Monuments, three world championships, and eleven Grand Tour victories.

How far can Pogi go?

And given his dominance, it’s clear the Team UAE Emirates rider isn’t slowing down soon. He’s set to ride another Monument on Sunday, Paris-Roubaix. Although it’s no small order to have good luck and beat riders like Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, or Mads Pedersen on a pancake-flat course, who even knows anymore.

On the podcast Wielerclub Wattage, host Ruben Van Gucht asked whether Pogačar could one day surpass Eddy Merckx as the greatest cyclist ever—a notion that former pros Tom Boonen and Jan Bakelants firmly supported.

“Whatever Pogačar does, it always seems to work out. Yes, Pogačar wins pretty much everywhere. He could make things a lot easier for himself by only racing events where he’s practically guaranteed to win, like the Tour of Catalonia, the Tour of the Basque Country, Paris–Nice, and Tirreno–Adriatico,” Bakelants said. “But Pogačar doesn’t find that challenging enough.”

On a path to be better than Merckx?

Boonen agreed—and then some. “He has the potential to build an even greater palmarès than Merckx. Of course, those eras are hard to compare,” he said. “It plays in Pogačar’s favour that riders today specialize more—some focus on classics, others on stage races. But Pogačar does everything. He can win the Flemish classics and might even take Paris–Roubaix this Sunday. I’ve never seen anything like it. Although, I never saw Eddy Merckx race live.”

The Cannibal himself has already commented on this debate a few times. Belgian legend Eddy Merckx initially offered high praise for him. In an interview with L’Équipe, he said, “It is obvious that he is now above me. And deep down, I already thought as much when I saw what he did at the last Tour de France. Obviously, you can never compare eras. But this is an incredible rider. I didn’t attack with 100 kilometres to go in a world championship, but what he has done is unimaginable.”

A few days later, the Spanish outlet Relevo.com followed up on his comments, prompting him to clarify his remarks.

“I was referring to what he did at the world championships, on that specific course. It was incredible, and I said it as I thought, but beyond that, I don’t believe Pogačar is superior to Eddy Merckx. He has only won three Tours. He is still not superior to me. He has a long way to go to be better than Eddy Merckx,” he said. (Matt Hansen loves it when people speak in the third person, btw.)

Another panelist, Mark Uytterhoeven, didn’t agree with Boonen and Bakelants: “Even if Pogačar has the potential, he’ll never match Merckx’s record.”

Pogi-Roubaix coming soon

Pogi was the first male rider to take the Triple Crown in 34 years—winning the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and road worlds. Some have even suggested he should try and win all three Grand Tours in one year—a feat never accomplished by any male rider, ever, let alone Merckx. The Belgian and Irish rider Stephen Roche are the only male riders to ever win the Triple Crown—in 1974 and 1987, respectively.

If Pogačar wins Roubaix—the first reigning Tour de France rider to race the Hell of the North since Greg LeMond in 1991—Bakelants may change his tune.

You can watch the Paris-Roubaix Femmes and the men's Paris-Roubaix on Flobikes.com.