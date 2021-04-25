Pogačar wins first Monument at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Woods fifth

Tadej Pogačar continued a fine 2021 on Sunday with his first Monument victory, taking La Doyenne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Pogačar outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe, 41-year-old Alejandro Valverde, David Gaudu and Michael Woods, who placed fifth. Poga is the first Tour de France title holder to win a Monument since Bernard Hinault in 1979, who claimed Lombardia after his second yellow jersey and then took La Doyenne the following spring.



The Course

The men would climb eleven hills over 260 km, with the final three—Côte de la Redoute (2.7 km at 6.8 percent), Côte des Forges and the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3 km at 10.9 percent)—the key attack points. The Roche-aux-Faucons peaked 13.5 km from the finish in Liege.

The Contenders

Nine of the top-10 from the 2020 edition were contesting the race. Woods was disappointed in finishing just off the podium in La Fleche Wallonne. Alaphilippe was looking to avenge his embarrassing early celebration and relegation in last year’s race. Reigning champion Primož Roglič had five 2021 WorldTour victories on his palmares and led the UCI individual World Rankings.

A septet of escapees shook free early in the race and rolled up a maximum lead of 11:00.

On the fourth climb, Côte de Wanne, Luis Leon Sanchez and Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) initiated some excitement.

Was almost falling asleep… Thanks LuLu for waking me up! 83.5 km to go. #LBL pic.twitter.com/hzqKQ0v3Gq — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) April 25, 2021

The ProTeam-heavy breakaway continued in front over the Côte de Stockeu and Côte de la Haute-Levée. Greg Van Avermaet initiated hostilities after the latter. But the Belgian’s efforts, like the Astana-Premier Tech action, didn’t create a decisive move.

On Climb 7, Col du Rosier, Cofidis pressure began to eat into the break’s gap. Most restlessness on the way to Côte de Desnié brought the seven even closer.

By Côte de La Redoute, Deceuninck-Quick Step and Ineos had yanked the breakway to within 2:00. Ineos then created a split, with Alaphilippe missing the 18-rider move. A few kilometres later Alaphilippe and others bridged to form a 50-strong group.

Four fugitives from the day’s break were still out in front at Côte des Forges. Finally, the last of the escapees were brought to heel with 23 km to go.

A group stole away and Richard Carapaz popped loose from it.

The Final Climb

Carapaz hit the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with a 21-second buffer, but the Ecuadorian, who would be disqualified after the race for the outlawed supertuck, wouldn’t survive. Deceuninck-Quick Step led the chase. Davide Formolo attacked and Woods grabbed his wheel. Then Woods put in a burst that got rid of a lot of rivals. Woods, Valverde, Pogačar, Gaudu and Alaphilippe were the new leaders.

Woods kept attacking to keep the breakaway clear of the Primož Roglič chase.

It was a team time trial, five versus 20 (with some passengers), for the last 13 km. But the Woods quintet led by 25-seconds under the red kite. They had a little space for cat and mouse.

Valverde started the sprint with 300 metres to go. It looked like Woods was going to come around him, but both the Spaniard and Canadian were overcome by Alaphilippe and Pogačar, the Slovenian faster than the Frenchman.

Pogačar has now won two 2021 WorldTour stage races, with a stage victory in each, a stage of Itzulia Basque Country and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The next WorldTour race is the Tour de Romandie starting on Tuesday. The final two Monuments aren’t until October.



2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 6:39:26

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

3) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

4) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) s.t.

5) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.