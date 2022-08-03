Police find glass and nails on Canada Summer Games MTB course in St. Catharines

Niagara police have begun an investigation to potential vandalism and damage to the MTB course for the upcoming Canada Summer Games in St. Catharines.

Police noticed several issues with the course in the month of July. On July 9, they found that 25 trees were cut in an effort to change the course. They also found a large tree stump that had been place right after a jump. On July 24th, they found broken glass that had been placed on over a kilometer of the trail intended for the race. Finally, on July 24 the police found six pounds of nails that had been left all over the course.

These acts of apparent sabotage, while not unprecidented in mountain biking, are incredibly dangerous. There is serious potential for injury to riders, which would be youth athletes in this case, walkers and pets.

“In addition to conducting regular patrols of the course route, 1 District Community Oriented Engagement & Response Unit (CORE) officers are actively working with staff from the Canada Summer Games and volunteers from the Niagara Trail Maintenance Association (NTMA) to ensure both athletes and members of the community who use the trail are safe and free from hazards when doing so,” the police posted in a statement.

Niagara police are asking the public to reach out if they have any information.