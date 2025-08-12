Police hunt SUV driver after cyclist mowed down in east Edmonton

Edmonton police are on the hunt for whoever was inside an SUV that plowed into a man riding his bike in the early hours of Aug. 4 — and then laughed about it.

It happened around 3:20 a.m., near 42 Street and 113 Avenue. CBC News reports the 41-year-old cyclist was knocked down when the dark-coloured vehicle swerved into him, then took off east on 114 Avenue.

Paramedics rushed to help. At first, it didn’t look life-threatening. But on the way to hospital, his condition got worse before finally stabilising, police said.

Investigators have put out two clips: one from a security camera, the other filmed inside the SUV. That second one, shared on social media, is “a disturbing disregard for human life,” Acting Staff Sgt. Richard Windover told the CBC.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to see such disregard for life captured on video simply for online entertainment,” he said in a statement. “We’re asking anyone who can recognize the voices or identities of the individuals in this video to contact police immediately.”

In that same clip, you can hear either the driver or a passenger laughing as the cyclist goes down.

Police want dash-cam or security footage from anyone in Beverly Heights between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. that day.

Here is the video of the sickening incident.