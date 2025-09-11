Police moto slams into peloton at Tour of Venezuela finish

Man, it’s been a few crazy days for cycling. Races cancelled or shortened because of protests, now this wild incident.

A chaotic scene unfolded Tuesday at the Vuelta Ciclista a Venezuela, when a police motorbike collided with the peloton in the final metres of stage 3 in Santa Elena de Arenales.

Video from the finish shows the motorbike stopping to let off a passenger at the roadside, then pulling back onto the course just as the sprinting riders arrived at full speed. The moto struck several competitors in the bunch sprint.

According to reports, at least five people were injured in the crash, including three riders, a police officer and a race commissaire.

Several riders were taken away on stretchers.

Leangel Linarez avoided the crash to win the stage. Luis Guillermo Mora leads the race after four stages. The race wraps up Sunday.

Check out the horrible finish below.

Un accidente dejó al menos 5 lesionados durante la tercera etapa de la Vuelta Ciclística a Venezuela, celebrada en Santa Elena de Arenales

La imprudencia del efectivo policial, quien x razones no esclarecidas, se interpuso en el camino del pelotón a pocos metros de la meta pic.twitter.com/UBdp1OA0NV — Louiz (@Louiz07219611) September 10, 2025

Here is another angle too. What was this guy thinking?