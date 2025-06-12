Pop-up bike lane marks anniversary of Winnipeg cyclist’s death

A grassroots tribute on Winnipeg’s Wellington Crescent last week sparked renewed calls for safer cycling infrastructure, as local residents and advocates marked one year since the death of cyclist Rob Jenner.

Using cinderblocks, wooden planks and green paint, a group of volunteers set up a temporary bike lane stretching roughly 400 metres between Cockburn Street North and Hugo Street North. The pop-up lane, erected last Friday, was taken down by the city the same day.

“It shouldn’t be taking years and years,” organizer Michael, who declined to share his last name, said during an interview with CBC Radio. “A group of people put this together in an hour and a half — just to show what could be done.”

Tragedy upon tragedy

Jenner, 61, was killed in June 2024 after a 19-year-old motorist struck him while driving 159 km/h in a 50 zone. The driver, Beckham Keneth Severight, was sentenced in March to three years in prison for dangerous driving causing death.

Michael said the makeshift lane and a community gathering were meant to honour Jenner and pressure the city to act on long-promised safety upgrades. But city crews dismantled the installation within hours.

“It’s just not safe,” Coun. Janice Lukes, chair of the city’s public works committee, told CBC. “At night, a car or cyclist could run into it and there would be another disaster.”

A formal report on improvements to Wellington Crescent remains in the works. Lukes said engineers are still studying options for semi-permanent barriers ahead of a full road renewal — which has no confirmed timeline.

Cycling advocates say the process is moving too slowly, especially after the public works committee’s proposal to lower the Crescent’s speed limit to 30 km/h was rejected by city council’s executive policy committee last December.

The controversy comes at time when discussions about bike lanes continue to pop up across the country. In Alberta, efforts have been made to remove bike lanes in both Edmonton and Calgary, while in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has led a sustained campaign against bike infrastructure in Toronto, including backing a recent bill that limits municipal authority to introduce new lanes. Similar tensions are evident in the United States, where New York City announced plans in March to expand its bike network despite opposition from figures like former president Donald Trump, who told the New York Post he wanted to scrap congestion pricing and eliminate bike lanes as part of that effort.