Premier Doug Ford set to remove even more bike lanes in Toronto

The move by the Ontario government is expected in Thursday’s budget announcement

More Toronto bike lane removals are coming, according to City News. Premier Doug Ford is reportedly set to take away bike lanes on Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road, south of Davenport Road. The news is expected to be confirmed during the budget announcement on Thursday at Queen’s Park.

Ongoing bike lane debate

This follows the province initiating an appeal of a court ruling that blocked its attempt to eliminate bike lanes on major Toronto streets. According to the CBC, the province’s legal team has filed a notice of motion to challenge the injunction. That temporarily halted the enforcement of Bill 212. It was passed in November 2024. The legislation, formally titled the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act—mandates the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue. It also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before installing any new bike lanes that would reduce the number of vehicle lanes.

“I must exercise my judgment in balancing the government’s right to pass and implement legislation with the need to uphold the rights enshrined in the Charter, the supreme law of Canada. Where possible, courts must also protect individuals from harm,” the judge wrote in his decision.

A dangerous decision by Ford government

Cycle Toronto, a cycling advocacy group, launched a Charter challenge against Bill 212, arguing that the removal of bike lanes violates cyclists’ rights to life and security under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The group maintains that eliminating protected bike lanes puts cyclists at risk.

Documents disclosed during the court proceedings revealed that the province was aware that removing bike lanes could result in a 54 per cent increase in collisions and might not significantly ease traffic congestion.

The ongoing argument by Ford and his administration is that bike lanes are one of the main contributors to congestion. Mayor Olivia Chow has suggested other causes, such as construction across the city clogging roads.