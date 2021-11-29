Premier Tech and Hugo Houle announce an under-23 Team

Premier Tech announced Monday a continental u-23 team that will allow the next generation of Canadian cycling to continue to evolve. The team is called the “Premier Tech U-23 Cycling Project” and aims to help develop top prospects. The team will create a bridge for Canada’s up and coming cyclists to aspire to a career such as the mentor of the squad, Hugo Houle.

Jean Bélanger, the CEO of Premier Tech, has worked with Houle before on his previous team, Astana.

“Hugo has a great vision of this sport,” Bélanger said. “He has an excellent perspective on what could have taken him to the level where he is. He is very grateful for what it took him and the luck he had, because it takes luck in life. And he saw this void for our beautiful young athletes who unfortunately hung up their bikes or their professional ambitions of this sport. Hugo and I had been having been working on this for a few years.”

Super excited for this news https://t.co/wqm9lCHJLG to finally be out. Can't wait to announce the riders — Kevin Field (@7thgroove) November 28, 2021

Junior world champion Dylan Bibic will make his debut at elite racing with the team, along with other notable Canadians like Charles-Étienne Chrétien. Other familiar faces involved with the team include Kevin Field and Pierre Hutsebaut. The team is mostly Canadian, with two French riders and one American on board.

2022 Team

Dylan Bibic, 19 (CAN)

Charles-Étienne Chrétien, 22 (CAN)

Matisse Julien, 18 (CAN)

Francis Juneau, 20 (CAN)

Carson Miles, 20 (CAN)

Robin Plamondon, 21 (CAN)

Nicolas Rivard, 19 (CAN)

Riley Sheehan, 20 (USA)

Florient Carpentier, 22 (FRA)

Guillaume Dauschy, 22 (FRA)