Premier Tech announces new pro team it will co-sponsor

That was fast. Premier Tech recently announced, effective immediately, it would no longer be the main sponsor of soon-to-be WorldTour team, Israel – Premier Tech. Now, it seems the Canadian company will have a new home for 2026. And despite rumours that IPT may have problems for 2026, a leaked memo said the team would continue.

Israel – Premier Tech GM Kjell Carlström told his riders that things would be fine.

Israel – Premier Tech’s future

“Today, Premier Tech announced their intention to step down as co-title sponsor in 2026,” Carlström wrote. “This announcement was not made in consultation with the team, which is why we were not in a position to inform internally prior to the announcement. We have many ongoing and exciting conversations with potential partners, and we expect to be able to update you all in the coming week.”

Meanwhile, IPT took down all its social media, clearly in preparation for a rebrand.

Premier Tech makes a move

After Premier Tech made its announcement, rumours swirled about its future.

The company said the decision followed “multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances.” In a statement, Premier Tech said the move “overshadowed” the core reasons it had originally chosen to sponsor the squad, making continued support “untenable.”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Ciro Scognamiglio, Premier Tech suggested it could become the co-sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin–Deceuninck team. Deceuninck was not renewing, so it was plausible.

Well, Premier Tech is staying in cycling, but instead on a French team–which has several Canucks.

On Tuesday, St Michel – Preference Home– Auber93 announced Premier Tech is joining as main sponsor for the next two seasons.

“Partnering with Premier Tech marks a milestone for our team. Like us, the global Canadian company led by Jean Bélanger is committed to developing cycling in all its forms. We share a common vision: an inclusive, integrated cycling ecosystem driven by talent diversity. We are pleased to welcome Premier Tech and pursue this shared ambition,” Charlie Nerzic, deputy general manager of the team, said.

The post added that this partnership helps pave the way for three elite Canadian cyclists on its women’s team: Alison Jackson, as well as Simone Boilard and Clara Émond.

“This opportunity fully aligns with the reasons why Premier Tech has been committed to cycling for over 30 years — building bridges across all levels of the sport and supporting the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists,” Jean Bélanger, President and chief executive officer of Premier Tech said.

Premier Tech will appear on the jerseys of both our men’s and women’s professional teams, it read, but the name of the teams will remain unchanged in 2026: St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93.