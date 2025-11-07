Premier Tech ends sponsorship of Israel – Premier Tech

Premier Tech is stepping down as sponsor of the Israel – Premier Tech cycling team, effective immediately, ending a four-year partnership.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said the decision followed “multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances.” While noting the team’s planned name change for the 2026 season, Premier Tech said the move “overshadowed” the core reasons it had originally chosen to sponsor the squad, making continued support “untenable.”

The company thanked the riders and staff for “four unforgettable seasons” and praised their professionalism and accomplishments “both on and off the road.” Premier Tech, said its focus has always been on supporting athletes, staff and the broader sport.

“Our ambition in cycling has always been to build bridges across all levels of the sport, paving the way for athletes and staff to achieve their full potential,” the statement read. “Supporting the growth of the sport, alongside the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists, is at the heart of this commitment — and will remain so in the future.”

What is next for IPT?

The announcement leaves the team’s future branding uncertain as it prepares for the 2026 season.

The move comes amid a rocky year for Israel–Premier Tech. The team is co-owned by Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, although he recently stepped down from day-to-day operations. That came after multiple protests against the team at numerous races due to the Israel–Hamas war.

The team is registered in Israel and employs three Israelis, but was planning to register elsewhere in 2026. Furthermore, an earlier announcement said that the soon-to-be WorldTour team will no longer have Israel as part of its branding. The team is not formally aligned with the State of Israel, but Adams has said he is a “self-proclaimed ambassador” to the country.

Both Premier Tech and the bike supplier, Factor, said sponsorship of the team would be impossible without the rebranding.

UPDATE:

Israel – Premier Tech has provided Canadian Cycling Magazine with the following statement:

“The team is unable to comment on the announcement made by Premier Tech. However, as sponsor discussions continue to take place, with existing and potential partners, the team is as motivated as ever for the coming season. An announcement regarding the new team identity and it’s sponsors is expected in the coming weeks.”