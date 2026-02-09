Premier Tech signs on as key partner for Montreal 2026 road worlds

On Monday, Premier Tech announced it has signed on as a main partner of the UCI road world championships in Montreal. The Quebec-based supporter is part of what is expected to be the largest sporting event the city has hosted since the 1976 Olympic Games.

The worlds will run from September 20–27, this year. Organizers say the races will and more than 1,000 riders from over 80 countries to Montréal for eight days of racing.

They also estimate the event will draw hundreds of thousands of spectators and reach a global television audience of around 200 million.

Premier Tech and cycling

For Premier Tech, which has been involved in cycling for more than 30 years, the partnership represents a continuation of its long-standing role in the sport at both the grassroots and professional levels.

“We have been driven by a passion for cycling for more than 30 years. It was only natural that such a historic event as the road worlds would take place with the support of Premier Tech. By becoming a main partner of the event, we are once again affirming our desire to inspire the next generation. As well, to strengthen cycling culture in Québec, and build bridges to help athletes from here and around the world shine,” Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech, said.

The 2026 Montreal worlds will feature 13 separate events. The races are expected to welcome more than 5,000 team staff, officials, UCI personnel (and pesky journalists). Broadcast coverage is planned in more than 140 countries.

Houle and Boilard weigh in

Premier Tech has also sponsored some major teams, including Astana, Israel – Premier Tech (now NSN cycling) and as of 2026, Alpecin.

Sainte-Perpétue, Que.’s Hugo Houle joined Mathieu van Der Poel’s Alpecin-Premier Tech for 2026 and added his thoughts on the road worlds coming here.

“It’s a privilege to race at home in Montreal at the worlds. Not everyone gets that opportunity. It’s great motivation to be racing at home, and we’ll have a strong team,” the Tour de France stage winner said. “It’s also great for everyone to come and experience what we do all year long. I’m lucky to hopefully be there—I still need to qualify—but I’m motivated to have a great race in September.”

Quebec native Simone Boilard joined Alison Jackson and Clara Emond on the French team, St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93, this year. Although it’s not in the name, Premier Tech is a sponsor and on the jersey.

“I think for us as pro cyclists, it’s important to have this race on home soil because we don’t often get to experience the magic of cycling in Canada—especially on the women’s side, where we don’t have the GP races. I hope this will be the first of many WorldTour races in Canada,” she said.

The routes and races

The courses for the worlds will showcase both Montreal and the surrounding region. The road course starts in Brossard in the Montérégie before crossing the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge into the city for circuit finishes. As with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, Mont Royal will anchor the road races. Both circuits feature climbs of Côte Camilien-Houde and Polytechnique. However, the world championship route adds a loop around Parc Jeanne-Mance before finishing on Avenue du Parc.

All 13 events—road races and time trials from junior to elite—will share the same finish line. The time trials will follow a common route through Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit before crossing the Concord Bridge.

The Montreal worlds also mark a return to cycling history, 52 years after Montréal became the first city outside Europe to host the event, where Eddy Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon won elite titles, and with Canada’s reigning elite women’s world champion Magdeleine Vallières Mill set to defend her jersey on home roads in 2026. Canada also hosted the worlds back in 2003 when Hamilton held the event.