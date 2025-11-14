Premier Tech to Alpecin, IPT to become Swiss squad?

Just like the regular one, the off-season is definitely shaping up to be a roller coaster for Israel–Premier Tech.

The title sponsor announced it would cease to support the soon-to-be WorldTour, leaving many wondering what is next. On Nov. 7, the company said the decision followed “multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances.” While noting the team’s planned name change for the 2026 season, Premier Tech said the move “overshadowed” the core reasons it had originally chosen to sponsor the squad, making continued support “untenable.”

Premier Tech to The Netherlands?

The company thanked the riders and staff for “four unforgettable seasons” and praised their professionalism and accomplishments “both on and off the road.” Premier Tech said its focus has always been on supporting athletes, staff, and the broader sport.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Ciro Scognamiglio—whose scoops have been accurate in the past—Premier Tech may become the co-sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin–Deceuninck team. Deceuninck is not renewing for 2026, so it would make sense.

As for IPT—or whatever it will be known as—there’s a lot of TBD. There was speculation the team might even fold, but in a leaked memo, the team is set to continue. As far as where the cash is coming from, that’s still unknown.

The future of Israel – Premier Tech

“Today, Premier Tech announced their intention to step down as co-title sponsor in 2026,” Kjell Carlström wrote. “This announcement was not made in consultation with the team, which is why we were not in a position to inform internally prior to the announcement. We have many ongoing and exciting conversations with potential partners, and we expect to be able to update you all in the coming week.”

There was hope that maybe, just maybe, the team might register in Canada—since Premier Tech is a Canadian company, and there are quite a few Canucks on the team. It would have marked the first-ever WorldTour team from Canada.

Steve Bauer’s SpiderTech team came close—it was a ProTeam, with dreams of racing the Tour, but never made it that far. But this may not end up being the case. The other rumor from La Gazzetta—with a very confident tweet—is the team will register in Switzerland. Whatever the case, both of these moves need to happen fast, as the 2026 season is around the corner and there are plenty of UCI deadlines coming up.

As far as Derek Gee? Still no news there, but he did recently get married to long-time partner and former national team rider Ruby West. (Belated congrats, btw!)