Trump vows to remove bike lanes in NYC

President Trump has revealed plans to the New York Post to remove congestion pricing in New York City, and part of it involves the removal of bike lanes.

Currently, New York City is the most expensive city to drive in the U.S. as a result of tolls. It can cost up to $27 in fees to drive into the city. For comparison, the maximum charge to get through San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is $10.25, or $7.80 to use the Skyway to enter Chicago.

How the fees work

Drivers pay between $9 and $20 if they have an E-ZPass, along with $13.50 to $27 to enter the so-called Congestion Zone, which consists mostly of Manhattan.

Trump says the fees, which generate millions in revenue for the city, are “destructive to New York.” The 47th president of the U.S., who recently took office, was born in the city, until recently relocating to Florida (and, of course, Washington D.C. here and there).

“Traffic is way down because people can’t come into Manhattan, and it’s only going to get worse,” he told the New York Post. “People don’t know about it until they get the bill.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that congestion pricing is a positive thing, as it has greatly reduced traffic. Trump, however, disagrees, saying, “That’s because no one’s coming to the city.”

He went on to say he believes, “They should get rid of the bike lanes and the sidewalks in the middle of the street. They’re so bad. They’re dangerous. These e-bikes go at 20 miles an hour. They’re whacking people.”

After these bike lanes on NYC’s Boulevard of Death: 🚨 traffic deaths DOWN 68%

🚨 traffic injuries DOWN 35% pic.twitter.com/LKniZP7yHC — Andy Boenau (@Boenau) November 14, 2024

As NYC adds more bike lanes, pedestrian injuries have risen over five years, largely due to e-bikes and mopeds, according to the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance. The group is pushing for legislation to require registration and insurance for these vehicles.

However, it should be noted that it’s not just e-bikes that ride in the city. According to 2022 data, 28 per cent of adult New Yorkers—about 1.8 million people—ride bikes, with 762,000 New Yorkers riding regularly.

Trump’s remarks follow other places—including back here in Canada—that are pushing for the removal of bike lanes in cities. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is moving forward with a plan to remove bike lanes from some of Toronto’s busiest streets. Bill 212, passed in November 2024, allows the province to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, sparking criticism from cycling advocates. It also requires municipalities to get provincial approval before replacing vehicle lanes with bike lanes.

In December, Cycle Toronto filed a court challenge against Bill 212, arguing it violates cyclists’ Charter rights to life and security. The law gives the Ontario government broad authority over the installation and removal of municipal bike lanes. The result of the challenge has delayed any removal until at least March.