Preview: X²O Trophy Koppenbergcross 2025: Nys begins his season

The 2025-2026 cyclocross season continues on Saturday with the X²O Trophy Koppenbergcross. The Koppenbergcross remains defined by its eponymous steep cobbled climb. That doozy of a berg can decide races in an instant. But there’s lots more to challenge the riders in Oudenaarde, Belgium. There’s plenty of repeated ascents, technical descents, and short recovery sections. And then, the finish atop the iconic ramp.

European champion Thibau Nys begins his cyclocross season here. After a strong road season, will this be the year where he can truly challenge Mathieu van der Poel? Like the Dutchman, he certainly has good genes: His father Sven was one of the best of his generation.

Michael Vanthourenhout and Pim Ronhaar began their 2025-2026 weeks ago, so they have some race miles in them. Same with Joris Nieuwenhuis and Emiel Verstrynge who will be in the mix.

On the women’s side, world champion Fem van Empel aims for another win. She took her 50th last weekend at Exact (And even made a sign before the race to hold up as she crossed the line!)

Lucinda Brand, Sara Casasola, and rising talents such as Blanka Vas and Marion Norbert Riberolle will provide stiff competition, particularly on the climbing sections where strength and rhythm are key.

This is always a fun event to watch–although maybe not as much fun to race. Thankfully, you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your couch. (And stay warm and dry, unlike the riders.)

Coverage on FloBikes.com begins 8:40 EDT, and Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report with photos after.

