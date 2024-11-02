Primož Roglič: Amazing cyclist, terrible actor

Intermarché-Wanty’s Biniam Girmay, donning his Tour de France green jersey, took the ‘win’ at the Tour de France Saitama Criterium, but Primož Roglič deserves a nod for some of the worst acting in the sport. These criteriums are widely known as exhibitions with a pre-set podium, but Roglič, in his red Vuelta a España jersey, staged a comical last-lap breakaway and dramatic bike throw as Girmay crossed the line.

In a press release trying to keep up appearances, organizers stated that Girmay “prevailed in a rather unorthodox sprint to take the tenth edition of the Tour de France Saitama Criterium.” They added that the peloton “barely neutralized a last-minute attack by Primož Roglič, allowing the Vuelta winner to secure second place between Girmay and 35-time Tour stage winner Mark Cavendish.”

Similar to the post-Tour criteriums that are held in the Netherlands or other parts of Europe, the races are basically a group of riders who have been paid to ride and put on a show.

Still, the organizers also highlighted that Girmay’s victory marked the first time an African rider won the Japanese race, often dubbed “stage 22 of the Tour.” Jasper Philipsen took the points classification on the 3.6 km circuit, Romain Bardet was crowned king of the mountains, and Chris Froome, a participant in the event’s 2013 debut, won the combativity award for his flair.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a crash at Saitama Criterium, ever!” 😱 🇯🇵 Yes, you read that right. 🇫🇷 A crash at the Tour de France EXHIBITION event 🤯 📺 Tune in now via @SBSOnDemand pic.twitter.com/UStPhL47fV — SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) November 2, 2024



The 10th Saitama Criterium, held on Saturday, saw appearances from big names like Chris Froome and Jasper Philipsen, and included a rare crash that commentators noted was an unusual sight in the usually controlled setting.

Check out the entertaining finale below. How about that bike throw? So close..yet so far. Maybe next year?