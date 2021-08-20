Primož Roglič clings tenaciously to Vuelta’s red jersey after wild mountain stage

Friday’s eventful mountain stage of the Vuelta a España saw the red jersey almost change hands for the fourth time in five stages, but Primož Roglič held off fugitive Austrian Felix “Three S” Grossschartner by eight seconds after Aussie Michael Storer’s victory. It was a consequential day for GC riders: fourth place overnight, 2009 winner Alejandro Valverde crashed out, while last year’s podium man Hugh Carthy abandoned.

The Course

Although it wasn’t the first Cat. 1 summit finish of the 2021 Vuelta, Friday was the first proper mountain stage, with six categorized climbs and two Cat. 1 ascents bookending the 152 km. The last climb of the day was 8.4 km, 6.4 percent Balcón de Alicante.

First real mountain stage of #LaVuelta21 brings so many questions. Will the breakaway win? Will the red jersey change hands? Will there be big gaps between the favourites?

There were numerous attempts to escape on the slopes of the first climb, Cat. 1 Puerto la Llacuna, but none had staying power. On the long drag between Puerto la Llacuna and Cat. 3 Puerto de Benilloba, a sextet half comprised of DSM riders shook loose and then an enormous chase lit out after it. At the foot of Benilloba, 30 riders merged. All the teams of the major GC men were represented.

Rein Taaramäe’s mountains jersey was under attack, and Roglič’s fellow Slovenian Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates) became the race leader on the road.

The third climb was Cat. 2 Puerto de Tudons and there Romain Bardet, desperate to salvage something from his Vuelta after his GC aspirations disintegrated, battled with Jack Haig for the KOM points. Polanc took the maximum points and Bardet added a few to those he earned on Benilloba.

Last year’s third place rider Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Education-Nippo) was having a terrible Vuelta, and on the Tudons he climbed off the bike.

Next up was Cat. 2 Puerto El Collao. Right at its base DSM started multiple attacks from the escape. Behind in the favourites group, Alejandro Valverde, Richard Carapaz, Adam Yates and a couple of others attacked. On a downhill section, just after the group came back together, Valverde hit a rock and crashed. A teammate had to help him out over the lip of a ravine.

Both groups re-formed before Bardet surged ahead to take the maximum KOM points. The Frenchman was now the classification leader on the road. Valverde remounted and although he got assistance from his teammates to carry on, he had to abandon. The 41-year-old Spaniard was disconsolate after his first DNF since 2017.

Three fugitives went clear of their breakmates on the descent of Collao. Cat. 3 Puerto de Tibi was the penultimate climb. Pavel Sivakov (Russia/Ineos) led over with Storer to take the KOM from Bardet.

Balcón de Alicante

In the opening slopes Sivakov and Storer tried to stay clear of chasers. Back in the red jersey group, Astana-Premier Tech whipped up the pace. Carlos Verona (Spain/Movistar) and Andreas Kron (Denmark/Lotto-Soudal) bridged to the two leaders.

Surges from Verona and Storer popped off Kron. With 3.2 km to go, Storer went clear, holding a 23-second lead over Verona going under the red kite.

Yates hit the gas in the favourites group, forming a little gang including Roglič, Egan Bernal, Enric Mas, Angel Lopez, David de la Cruz and Louis Meintjes. The Slovenian just managed to hang on to red, but Grossschartner is now second place. Four of the breakaway riders invaded the top-10 on GC. Sivakov will wear the blue polka dots on Saturday.

Saturday sees the sprinters come out to play again.



2021 Vuelta a España Stage 7

1) Michael Storer (Australia/DSM)

2) Carlos Verona (Spain/Movistar) +0:22

3) Pavel Sivakov (Russia/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:01

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 25:18:35

2) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:08

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:25

4) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +0:36

5) Jan Polanc (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:38

6) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:41