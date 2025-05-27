Primoz Roglič crashes out of Giro d’Italia

On a nasty day of rain, 2023 Giro d’Italia victor Primoz Roglič crashed out of Tuesday’s 16th stage of the 2025 edition. It was Roglič’s fifth Grand Tour DNF.

Even though he wore pink for two stages Primoz Roglič was not on a great Giro. Crashes took their toll, his form wasn’t stellar and he was in 10th place overnight. Brandon McNulty, Michael Storer, Einer Rubio and Adam Yates were stacked up behind him in the GC. On Tuesday the Red Bull Slovenian crashed along with fourth place Richard Carapaz just before the second big climb of the day. Carapaz carried on.

Roglič’s abandonment was just one of several due to wet road crashes. Ineos’ Joshua Tarling had a bad wreck out of the early breakaway, and fugitive Alessio Martinelli went down on a corner in a descent and then slid under a barrier into a ditch.

The four-time Vuelta a Espana champion will bounce back and contest his seventh Tour de France in July.