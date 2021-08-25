Primož Roglič earns seventh career Vuelta stage triumph on short, steep finish

It’s somehow fitting that the riders who are third to sixth in the 2021 Vuelta a España GC finished one-two-three-four on Wedneday’s wall of a finish. Primož Roglič edged closer to getting his red jersey back with his second win of the 76th edition. He joins three other riders with two stage victories in eleven stages. Odd Christian Eiking, the Norwegian who nabbed the race lead from Tuesday’s giant breakaway, kept the red jersey.

You can watch the 76th edition at FloBikes.

The Course

The shortest road course of the 2021 edition, Wednesday’s route was similar to Tuesday’s with a Cat. 2 cresting close to the finish town. But unlike Tuesday, the stage would end with another climb: a short, steep rise to the line on very narrow streets in Valdepeñas de Jaén. A maximum gradient of 25 percent loomed at the day’s climax.

The brutal but spectacular finish on Valdepeñas de Jaén is back at #LaVuelta21, promising plenty of fireworks at the end of today's 133.6km stage. pic.twitter.com/qV3pv5ulXs — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 25, 2021

The green jersey competition became suddenly less intriguing when double stage winner Jasper Philipsen did not start because of fever.

#LaVuelta21 @JasperPhilipsen sadly has to leave @lavuelta today due to mild fever symptoms. The decision was made by the team management along with the medical and performance staff so as not to jeopardize the rest of his season. pic.twitter.com/J5XpMe8lfi — Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) August 25, 2021

After a failed attempt soon after the start in Antequera, a breakaway quintet gelled with about 100 km to go. Unlike on Tuesday Jumbo-Visma was not letting it run away too and worked with Michael Matthews’ BikeExchange to keep it on a short leash. Eiking’s Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert also pulled its weight in keeping the break around 1:30 for dozens of kilometres through the olive groves.

#LaVuelta21 The team is leading the peloton behind a breakaway of 5 riders pic.twitter.com/JN74BoB7f0 — Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) August 25, 2021

The Cat. 2 ascent of Puerto de Locubín was 8.8 km of 5 percent. Movistar grabbed the reins on the approach. The breakaway instantly shattered, with Stage 6 winner Magnus Cort solo in the lead.

With Cort the last fugitive standing, 13th-place David de la Cruz attacked from the peloton. Cort crested 21 seconds ahead of the field.

Cort beat on 25 to 20 seconds ahead of the GC battle. Sepp Kuss and Roglič attacked. Then Mas and Roglič surged ahead to lead the heavy hitters past the pink-clad Dane with 300 metres to go.

Roglič dug deep in the final 50 metres and finished 3 seconds ahead of Mas, five in front of Angel Lopez and seven ahead of Jack Haig. The defending champ was too pooped to celebrate. Once more, the Slovenian put time into all his rivals.

For the third stage running, there’s a Cat. 2 cresting within 20 km of the finish line on Thursday.



2021 Vuelta a España Stage 11

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +3:11

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:03

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +0:05

87) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +9:24



2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Odd Christian Eiking (Norway/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 41:48:57

2) Guillaume Martin (France/Cofidis) +0:58

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +1:56

4) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +2:31

5) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +3:28

6) Jack Haig (Australia/Bahrain-Victorious) +3:55

7) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +4:46

59) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +1:01:53