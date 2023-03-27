Primož Roglič just set a unique stage race record at Volta a Catalunya

On Sunday Primož Roglič wrapped up the all-around victory in the Volta a Catalunya, finishing atop world champion Remco Evenepoel in a preview of their Giro d’Italia melee in May. By taking the win Roglič became the first rider to win six of the “big seven” stage races (not to mistaken with the three Grand Tours) beating Eddy Merckx and Richie Porte’s tally of five.

Since 2018 Roglič has won Volta a Catalunya, Paris-Nice twice, Tirreno-Adriatico twice, Tour de Romandie twice, Itzulia Basque Country and Critérium du Dauphiné. The only one of the big seven that he hasn’t won is the Tour de Suisse and that’s probably because he’s never challenged it. Porte, the most recent five out of seven winner, never took a Tirreno-Adriatico or Itzulia Basque Country title in his career.

Counting his two GC victories in Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya, the Slovenian has seven wins in 14 days of racing.

The three-time Vuelta a España champion won’t race until the Giro d’Italia starting May 5. His big pink jersey rival Evenepoel has targeted De Brabantse Pijl and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April.

Michael Woods’ sixth on GC is his best big seven showing since he came fifth back to back in the 2021 Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse. Woods will train in anticipation of Amstel Gold Race on April 16.