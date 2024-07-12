Primož Roglič out of Tour de France

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Tour de France, after a crash late in Stage 12. According to his Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe team, he underwent careful examination by the medical team after the stage and again before Stage 13. In a post on X, the team said, “The decision has been taken that he will not start today, to focus on upcoming goals. We wish you a speedy recovery Primož.”

The day after securing fourth, Primož Roglič suffered a crash during a descent. However, due to the 3-km rule, he was given the same time as Remco Evenepoel, with whom he ws riding. Stage 12 was

from Aurilla to Villeneuve-sur-Lot for a total of 203.6km.

However with with 12 km remaining, another incident occurred, pushing him down to sixth in the General Classification, as João Almeida and Carlos Rodriguez moved ahead of him.

It’s a disappointing end to the Tour for the Slovenian, who left Visma – Lease a Bike to be leader of Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe for the G.C. With his abandon, Mikel Landa

(Soudal Quick-Step) moves into sixth. Canada’s Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) will move back into the top-10.

Stage 13 of the 111th Tour de France is 171.0 km from Agen to Pau.