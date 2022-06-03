Primož Roglič prepares for Tour de France at Critérium du Dauphiné

This Sunday Primož Roglič returns to racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a month off to train and rehab a knee injury. The Critérium du Dauphiné is one of two traditional Tour de France preparation races, the other being the Tour de Suisse.

Roglič, three-time Vuelta a España champion, had a strong start to the season in winning Paris-Nice over Simon Yates, Danny Martinez, Adam Yates and Nairo Quintana. But he couldn’t defend his Itzulia Basque Country title, dropping out of the race lead on the penultimate stage. It was then that he admitted that an old knee injury had flared up during the race.

Roglič doesn’t have the fondest memories of the last time he raced the Dauphiné in 2020. Leading the race, he crashed on Stage 4 and didn’t start Stage 5, giving up the race lead to Thibaut Pinot, who couldn’t hold off Danny Martinez.

The Slovenian brings a crack squad to the eight-stage race, including 2021 Tour de France runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, Wout Van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk.

His main rivals will be Movistar’s Enric Mas, Groupama-FDJ’s David Gaudu, AG2R-Citroën’s Ben O’Connor, Jack Haig of Bahrain-Victorious and Ineos’ Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Roglič’s main Tour de France rival, two-time winner and current champion Tadej Pogačar, hasn’t raced since April 20. Pogačar will race his home Tour of Slovenia to prepare for the La Grande Boucle.