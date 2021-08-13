Primož Roglič seeks natural hat trick of Vuelta titles

Saturday is the kickoff of the 76th Vuelta a España, with a 9 km time trial prologue in Burgos, the best kind of start for Primož Roglič to defend his two consecutive titles. The new Olympic Games time trial champion will attempt to become the first to earn a natural hat trick of Vuelta titles since Roberto Heras did it with two different teams from 2002 to 2005. Chris Froome was the last to take a Grand Tour natural hat trick at the Tour de France from 2015-2017.

The Course

Not only does Roglič have a stage in his favour at the start of the Vuelta, he also gets a proper long chrono to end the 2021 edition: 33.8 rolling kilometres from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela on September 5.

Although the first half of the race is a little easier than last year’s edition, there’s still a 9-km, Cat 1 summit finish Picón Blanco to conclude Stage 3. A short, sharp uphill Alto de Cullera finish on stage 6 and Alicante’s mountains the next day will also be GC days, but Week 1’s conclusion will surely eliminate some contenders. Stage 9 ends with the race’s 4th summit finish, the Especial-category Alto de Velefique, where Canadian legend Ryder Hesjedal won in 2009.

In Week 2 the sprinters, who will get at least three chances to strut their stuff in the opening week, will take a back seat as the race architects pour on the climbs. Stage 11’s Valdepeñas de Jaén finish is similar to the Mur de Huy. Stage 14 has a double ascent of the new Cat. 1 Pico de Villuercas climb before a tough day of up and down on Stage 15.

The final week begins with the last opportunity for the sprinters. The mighty Lagos de Covadonga (12.2-km, 7 percent) looms at the end of Stage 17, and if that Especial-category summit finish isn’t daunting enough, the new Gamoniteiro concludes proceedings the next day. Stage 18’s Gamoniteiro is a knee-destroying 15-km, 9.6 percent, close to the Angliru in its ferocity. Stages 19 and 20 present more hills, and the final summit finish of the race is a Cat. 3.

The Contenders

Ineos boasts a typically bruising lineup. It has a trident in Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal, last year’s runner-up and this year’s Tour de France podium man Richard Carapaz, and Adam Yates. There’s a potential Ineos pitchfork in Pavel Sivakov. Olympic Games road race champion Carapaz will be extra motivated by his gold painted bike and helmet.

A rider that the Spanish are excited about is Mikel Landa, recent winner of the Vuelta a Burgos. The Bahrain-Victorious rider looked strong in the opening stages of this May’s Giro d’Italia after a podium in Tirreno-Adriatico, but he crashed out on Stage 5. Landa brings a good team in Marc Padun, Jack Haig, Giro runner-up Damiano Caruso and Wout Poels. Before crashing out of the Giro, Landa hadn’t finished below seventh in his last five Grand Tours.

Movistar might not have a trident, but the Spanish squad has two good options in Enric Mas, sixth in the Tour and fifth and second in his last two Vueltas, and Angel Lopez, who just signed for two more seasons with the light blue.

Hugh Carthy took his first Grand Tour podium in last season’s Vuelta. He was eighth in the 2021 Giro, but only 41st in last week’s Vuelta a Burgos.

Fourth place in the Tour de France, Alexandr Vlasov will be riding his last Grand Tour for Astana-Premier Tech before transferring to Bora-Hansgrohe.

A sentimental favourite will be Fabio Aru, who was runner-up at the Vuelta a Burgos. The 31-year-old Italian who rides for Qhubeka NextHash was the 2015 titlist, and he’ll wrap up a 10-year, injury-plagued career after the Vuelta. Aru, also the Giro runner-up in 2015, has been a DNF in three of his last five Grand Tours.