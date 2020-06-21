Primož Roglič wins Slovenian national championship as racing returns to the roads

Racing returned to the roads of Slovenia on Sunday with Primož Roglič prevailing over Tadej Pogačar in the national championship in Ambrož pod Krvavcem. It was Roglič’s first race of the season and his first national title.

Jumbo-Visma’s Vuelta a España champion shed Pogačar on the final 8-km climb of Ambrož pod Krvavcem, the two have distanced the others on the ascent after catching Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren), the last breakaway. Having been dropped, Pogačar made it back over and sat on the older rider’s wheel in the last 2-km, but Roglič rode away from the UAE-Emirates ace to take the title by 10-seconds. Tratnik’s club teammate Matej Mohorič earned the bronze.

In the women’s race Urša Pintar if Alé BTC Ljubljana claimed the title.

Slovenia is the not only the only European country to hold its nationals on its original, pre-COVID-19 date, but also the first to declare its pandemic emergency over.

The WorldTour will return in 40 days with Strade Bianche.