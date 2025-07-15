Prince George Cyclist hit by motorist during Cops for Cancer training dies

A cyclist that was hit during a training ride for the Cops for Cancer charity event has died of his injuries, RCMP confirmed.

Shane Kelly was hit alongside an RCMP officer July 7 in the morning. The pair had been training for the annual fundraiser when they were struck in what police say was a hit-and-run. Kelly died three days later in hospital.

“Shane was an outstanding human being,” friend and fellow cyclist Karin Piche told CBC News. “He made everyone feel special.”

Kelly had long supported cancer-related fundraising events, including Relay for Life. “His commitment to helping others reflects the best of our community spirit,” Prince George Mayor Simon Yu said in a statement. B.C. Public Safety Minister Garry Begg added that Kelly “leaves behind a legacy of volunteerism.”

The collision has sparked renewed concerns about cyclist safety in the city. On Friday, a 17-year-old was also hospitalized after being struck near Winnipeg Street and 11th Avenue. That driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

“This week, people are asking themselves if it’s safe to keep riding,” said Piche, noting many are now training indoors. “Shane was experienced, visible and doing everything right.”

One man has been taken into custody following the hit-and-run. His name has not been released.

The City of Prince George recently launched a review of its active transportation plan. An online map allowing residents to flag unsafe areas has since been flooded with dozens of submissions.

The tragic news follows another terrible incident in British Columbia. A cyclist is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a collision caused by a motorist during the Okanagan Granfondo on Sunday.

Penticton RCMP say the collision happened just before noon along the route of the popular mass-participation cycling event.

Canadian Cycling Magazine extends our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Shane Kelly.