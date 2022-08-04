Pro cyclists are furious with UCI after dangerous finish at Burgos

The peloton is not happy with the Vuelta a Burgos organizers after a horrifc crash in the final 500 m as a result of a speed bump.

Stage two of the Spanish stage race was marred when David Dekker crashed at full speed in fourth position. His Jumbo-Visma team was leading him on a downhill finish, and when Dekker hit the speed bump he wiped out, taking out half the field.

The first three Jumbo-Visma riders kept going, winning the stage by a large gap over the decimated field. Timo Roosen won, with Edoardo Affini and Chris Harper rounding out the podium.

Somehow, Dekker’s injuries weren’t too bad. On Instagram, he posted that he was lucky, and never saw the speed bump.

His teammate Edoardo Affini would respond to criticism that he and his Jumbo-Visma teammates kept going, ultimately placing 1-2-3.

“Before everyone starts writing bullshit on here, I want to make it clear. I was doing a full leadout effort. I have seen a teammate passing me with 200m to go and I celebrated, yes,” he posted on Twitter. “I really didn’t have an idea of the huge carnage behind us.”

He also called out the UCI for allowing such a dangerous finish.

“I feel very sorry and sad for everyone involved and I hope no one is badly hurt,” he said. “Dear UCI, after all that happened already, to allow such a finish with a speed bump so high in the last 800m coming from a super high-speed section is a disgrace. Unacceptable.”

