Pro cyclists react to the UCI’s super tuck ban

On Thursday the UCI announced its intention to implement a number of new safety measures for road races. The new regulations include specific zones for throwing water bottles, stricter rules for roadside barriers and (the most controversial change to a rulebook) a ban on the “super tuck” position.

Over the weekend a number of pro cyclists voiced their opinion on the change.

Froome speaks out

Chris Froome famously used the super tuck in his 2016 stage eight Tour de France win. The position grew in popularity after that—some people even refer to the super tuck as the “Froome position.”

Although many other cyclists posted heated opinions on the ban, Froome took a more relaxed approach, poking fun at himself. “Next they’ll be banning stem watching and elbows sticking out,” he joked.

Next they’ll be banning stem watching and elbows sticking out… 🤡🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/6iOyNXbwbL — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) February 5, 2021

Strong opinions

Perfect distraction from helplessness. Length of socks and supertuck ban. — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) February 5, 2021

Michał Kwiatkowski has been outspoken about his disappointment with the rule change. “That’s just a way of putting responsibility for crashes on the riders,” he said before the start of the start of the third stage of Étoile de Bessèges.

“This is stupid,” said Ineo’s Tom Pidcock.

Israel Start-Up Nation’s Alex Dowsett also added his two cents.

The issue on us being supertucked is superfucked. — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) February 6, 2021

“It is nonsense about the UCI, it is something very silly,” Egan Bernal told Marca. “There are other things much more important that you should look at. We are competing many times in situations that are not right.”

“Not many riders are happy with this decision, and it would be good if they listened to the cyclists,” he said.

“#SAVETHESUPERTUCK,” said AG2R’s Larry Warbasse, evidently part of the group of riders Bernal is referring to.

Cofidis’ Simon Geschke thinks the UCI’s new regulations didn’t address more pressing safety issues.

What about downhill sprints like the one in the @Tour_de_Pologne last year that nearly killed someone @UCI_cycling ? https://t.co/x55A7dfHXs — Simon Geschke (@simongeschke) February 4, 2021

Meanwhile, EF’s Alex Howes came up with a solution to the ban. Howes, who spends a fair bit of time on his mtb and gravel rigs suggested a parts upgrade. “Super tuck banned,” he said. “Dropper post time?”