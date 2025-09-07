Pro-Palestine protesters hack into race radio at the Vuelta

Protests targeting Israel–Premier Tech’s presence at the Vuelta a España escalated again on Saturday as stage 14 rolled out from Avilés.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in the city centre before the riders set off on the 135.9-km stage to Alto de la Farrapona. Waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans, the group called for a boycott of the team and denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza.

According to Spanish media, politician Ovidio Zapico, who joined the rally, said the Vuelta had already been “won by Palestine” thanks to the scale of mobilization, and urged the international community to act. He also called on race organizers to expel Israel–Premier Tec

In the meantime, the ProTeam—which is not officially affiliated with the State of Israel—changed its jerseys. The word “Israel” no longer appears on the kit. In a statement, the team said it would remain in the race despite some politicians calling for its withdrawal.

The demonstration followed Friday’s incident on the Angliru, where 12 people were arrested after blocking the road in front of the breakaway. Riders were forced to halt briefly before the race resumed. The detainees were later released but face possible sanctions.

Similar disruptions have occurred earlier in the race, including in Bilbao, where clashes left several officers injured and the stage was neutralized before the finish.

On Sunday, team cars—not just IPT’s—were swarmed by protesters bearing Palestinian flags before the start. During the race, a protester appeared to emerge from the trees as the peloton passed. It remains unclear who the individual was, but they seemed to be carrying a Palestinian flag. After running toward the road in an apparent attempt to disrupt the race, the person stumbled into a ditch.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli-Canadian team owner Sylvan Adams for keeping IPT in the Vuelta.

The squad has faced repeated protests since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Monday is a rest day.