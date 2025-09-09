Pro-Palestine protests force Vuelta to cut stage for second time

The Vuelta a España was once again disrupted by mass protests Tuesday, forcing organizers to cut short stage 16 and shift the finish line after a pro-Palestine demonstration blocked the route. It was the second time in this year’s race that activists forced a stage to be altered, raising questions about whether the Grand Tour can continue as planned.

Race director Javier Guillén insisted the Vuelta will go on.

“We want to express our total rejection of what happened today,” Guillén told Spanish daily AS. “For the second time in this edition we had to set finishing times at a different point. Fortunately, the stage had a winner and results were recorded. The important thing is that tomorrow we will be on the start line for stage 17.”

He acknowledged the controversy swirling around the race but made clear organizers do not want to wade into political debates.

“The Vuelta is going through a very complicated moment, but our role is to safeguard the competition,” he said.

Guillén also criticized the protests for breaking the law.

“We have rules that everyone must respect, not only the Vuelta,” he said. “Stages cannot be shortened, riders cannot be stopped. What we are seeing is illegal under both the Criminal Code and the Sports Act.”

The race is entering its final week, with several major stages still to come. But it remains unclear if the peloton will even make it to Madrid. After repeated protests disrupted the Vuelta, many fear the last stage into Spain’s capital could be cancelled. Organizers have assured that the race will go on.