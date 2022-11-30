Pro triathlete Joe Skipper moonlights as delivery cyclist in off-season

Great Britain’s Joe Skipper says he’s got a new gig for the off season, as a delivery cyclist. After a stellar year that included wins at Ironman Arizona and Ironman Wales, along with a fifth-place finish at the Ironman World Championship and an impressive effort at the Sub7 Project where he jumped in with a few weeks notice to fill in for Alistair Brownlee, Skipper plans to spend some time doing a different type of riding.

“Times are tough so this off-season I’ve decided to take a job as a Deliveroo river,” Skipper posted on Instagram on Sunday. “I can assure you no one will get your takeaway to you as quick as me! Hit me up if you need a takeaway collecting!”

The first person to comment on Skipper’s post? Fellow Ironman champ and Ineos Grenadiers professional cyclist Cameron Wurf, who appears to be in need of butter chicken. A few of his fans threatened to order food just so they could get an autograph.

“There is a charitable component to it,” Skipper said. “It’s delivering food like Uber and for a bit of fun in the off season. I want to have a competition to see who can make the most in three to four hours by doing speedy deliveries and I will donate mine to charity. I hope other pros would also do the same – a good idea would be to give it to the winner’s chosen charity! Just a fun idea for the off season.”

Deliveroo, which was founded in London, England in 2013, employs over 50,000 riders across the UK who deliver food “in as little as 30 minutes.”

Skipper looks to improve on that time frame dramatically.

This story originally appeared in Triathlon Magazine