Pro women cyclists’ advocacy group slams UCI’s new handlebar rule

The Cyclists’ Alliance Rider Council has issued a strong statement opposing a newly proposed UCI rule that would mandate a minimum handlebar width. The rule, part of a wider package of regulation changes released by cycling’s governing body, has sparked immediate concern from riders and bike fit experts alike. Particularly because of its disproportionate impact on women.

Beginning in 2026, all riders will be required to use handlebars at least 40 cm wide. And it doesn’t matter which gender the cyclist is. The new rule was introduced by the UCI in collaboration with SafeR, an independent group tasked with improving safety in the sport.

The rule reads, “As of Jan. 1 2026, the minimum overall width of handlebars for mass start road and cyclo-cross events will be set at 400mm. With an inner width of 320mm between brake levers.”

Clapback over rule

There was immediately criticism from analysts and pro riders. “The women’s peloton is being forgotten again,” Belgian commentator and former pro Ine Beyen said to Sporza. “You can’t just compare men and women physically — most women have narrower shoulders. It still has to be comfortable.”

According to the TCA, the rule fails to consider essential principles of bike fit and biomechanics. Riders with narrower shoulders—who are statistically more likely to be women—would be forced to race on handlebars too wide for their frame, reducing control and increasing the risk of injury.

“This rule disregards the realities of our bodies and how we race, creating unnecessary risk,” Ellen van Dijk, Rider Representative for The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) said. “Every rider deserves equipment that fits and supports their safe performance.”

Can lead to injury

The TCA went on to say that research from professional bike fitters and sports scientists backs this up. Improper equipment sizing can lead to pain, compromised control, and long-term physical harm. The UCI says the proposed regulation is intended to improve safety. But for many riders, the opposite may be true, the TCA claims.

“If riders are forced to use ill-fitting bikes,” the TCA wrote. “They will be at risk of compromised bike control and confidence using oversized handlebars. Especially during intensive and dynamic race conditions.” In the long term, riders could face repetitive strain injuries. Or chronic discomfort from racing in an unnatural position.

The Cyclists’ Alliance is calling on the UCI to withdraw the proposal and replace it with evidence-based regulations that reflect the realities of rider diversity.

“We welcome the opportunity to consult with the UCI,” van Dijk said, “to ensure safety regulations are based on evidence, not assumptions.”