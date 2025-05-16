Protester arrested after dangerous Giro finale chaos

Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia was packed with drama, including a scare just 3 km from the finish. Taco van der Hoorn, caught late after a long break with Enzo Paleni, blamed road protesters for disrupting his rhythm and potentially costing them the stage.

During the finale of Stage 6, two Italian men decided to try and block the peloton and cause riders to crash. It was hard to get a good look during the live feed, but post-race footage from a spectator showed a disturbing scene: the man and an accomplice had tried to cause a crash involving race leaders van der Hoorn and Laurance. The two protesters seemed to rush the breakaway with signs and rope. They did the same for the chase group that was storming to the finish at 50 km/h.

Demonstration was against Israel–Premier Tech

It has now been confirmed that it was a protest against Israel–Premier Tech’s participation in the Giro amid the Israel–Gaza conflict, according to ilgazzettinovesuviano.com. Some viewers initially suspected that this was the cause when spectators noticed both were wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, or keffiyehs.

Groups such as the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement have called for ongoing protests at the 2025 Grand Tours over the Israel–Gaza conflict. Protests in bike races are common. There have been demonstrations by farmers, labour groups, climate activists, political movements, and animal rights advocates, all seeking to harness pro racing’s international spotlight. In recent years, environmental protests have become more frequent, with tactics such as road blockades and sit-ins disrupting various stages.

Van der Hoorn’s reaction

“That’s why it happened, but apparently that wasn’t shown on TV. He didn’t ride away from me. I was just totally blocked and had to slam on the brakes. That probably cost me ten seconds,” van der Hoorn said.

The man who was arrested will be charged with personal injury and resisting a public official, according to authorities. The other protester has not been arrested.

The two protesters described their act as a political gesture, holding a sign reading “Fuori Israele dal Giro d’Italia” (Israel out of the Giro d’Italia).

You can watch the moment it happened below: