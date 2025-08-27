Protesters nearly trigger crash in Israel-Premier Tech team time trial

During Israel-Premier Tech’s team time trial on Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España, a dangerous incident occurred when a group of pro-Palestine protesters blocked the road with banners as the team approached at high speed. Despite efforts by police motorbikes to clear the way, the riders were temporarily held up.

While the riders appeared able to brake in time, they had to ride carefully to avoid the demonstrators. Several team members were briefly stopped by the protesters. Thankfully no riders fell. The group of eight riders were probably going anywhere from 50-60 km/h.

Juste avant le passage d’Israël-Premier Tech, cinq manifestants pro-Palestine ont bloqué la route sur ce contre-la-montre par équipes. Les coureurs ont dû ralentir, perdant quelques secondes. #LaVuelta25

📹 via @machefer_tompic.twitter.com/9Ijs7tB4nJ — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) August 27, 2025

Earlier in the day, Spanish political party Izquierda Unida (United Left) called on the national government to consider excluding Israel-Premier Tech from the Vuelta, describing the team’s participation as unacceptable.

This is not the first time the team has faced protests. During the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, demonstrators also tried to block Israel-Premier Tech, again almost causing a crash. The team is not officially backed by the State of Israel, but team owner Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams has been outspoken on the conflict, as well as the rise of anti-semitism.

The team has previously taken measures to limit protests, such as using neutral colours on their team bus and training kit. Former riders of the team have also said they are thankful not to be riding for the team during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.