Puck Pieterse: The women’s Milan-San Remo should be longer

Lorena Wiebes claimed her first Milan-San Remo Donne victory for SD Worx Protime on Saturday, outkicking Dutch star Marianne Vos in a thrilling sprint finish. The 156-km race, now part of the Women’s WorldTour, followed the same Ligurian Coast route as the men’s race, starting in Genoa and featuring the challenging climbs of the Capi and the famed Poggio. But some think that maybe in 2026, the race could be longer. One of them is Dutch multi-disciplinary superstar, Puck Pieterse, who finished 10th.

The race saw several attempts at breakaways, including a solo rider and a duo, but by the time the peloton reached Capo Mele, the chase group had reformed. There was a crash before the Cipressa, but UAE Team ADQ and FDJ-Suez took control heading into the Poggio. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig set the pace up the climb, with Juliette Labous and Katarzyna Niewiadoma launching attacks. Wiebes surged ahead in the final stretch, taking the win after a strong sprint, while Vos couldn’t quite catch her.

Pieterse, who was a strong contender for the win after some impressive day on a recon ride on the Poggio– said that she enjoyed the race.

“The race was more fun than expected, actually,” she said to Dutch outlet NOS. “Was it a difficult race to win? Definitely. There are many possible scenarios. I think that many riders, including me, hoped that it would be a bit tougher. But yes, on the Poggio we didn’t have enough riders left on our team to set the pace. This year a sprinter won, but hopefully next year a climber will.”

156 km is still a decent day in the saddle, with the women riding for almost 4 hours – but she thinks a few extra kilometres might help tenderize the legs of her fellow competitors.

“I would definitely like it to be longer,” she added. “The great thing about San Remo for men is that it is a long race. That makes the Poggio tough for most of them, but for us, everyone arrived relatively fresh. I think the distance should be at least 200 km. I think it could easily be even longer. If we were on the bike for five or six hours, that would be great.”