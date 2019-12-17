Punishing Angliru climb returns to Vuelta a España for 2020

Although the route of the 75th Vuelta a España has been bouncing around the internet for while, its organizers officially revealed the course Tuesday in Madrid. Starting in the Netherlands with a proper team time trial and visiting both France and Portugal, the 2020 Vuelta stays clear of the south of Spain and features eight summit or uphill finishes. The dreaded 12.5-km, 10.3-percent Angliru is back for the first time since Alberto Contador’s swansong in 2017.

Three days in the Netherlands starting August 14 kick off with a flat, 23.3-km team chrono in Utrecht, followed by two sprinters days before the first rest day. Stage 4 ends on the Cat. 2 Alto de Arrate and Stage 6 on new climb Cat. 1 La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa, but the highlight “Week 2” is the summit finish on France’s Pyrenees giant Tourmalet (19 km of 7.3 percent) after the Portelet and the Aubisque ascents, the three climbs crammed into 135.6-km.

Arguably the hardest week comes after the second of three rest days. Hilly Stage 10 in the Basque Country sees a Cat. 1 climb peak 18-km from the finish. Two brutal days come back to back: Stage 15’s climax is atop Cat. 1 Alto de la Farrapona and Stage 16 finishes at the crest of the Angliru, its last 6 km at 13 percent with a maximum of 24 percent.

The final week is not only notable for a strangely rare excursion into Portugal on Stages 17 and 18, but also for Stage 16’s nasty time trial. After 31.5 km of rolling terrain on Galicia’s coastline, riders face a very steep 2-km ascent to the Ezaro dam. Stage 20’s final setting for the GC battle is the summit finish of Alto de la Covatilla. The procession into Madrid to crown the champion is September 6.

So far there haven’t been many riders who have committed to the Vuelta except for Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk, third place in July’s Tour de France. However, Angel Lopez and Romain Bardet have also been associated with the final Grand Tour of 2020.

August 14 – Stage 1: Utrecht-Utrecht (TTT), 23.3 km

August 15 – Stage 2: s’Hertogenbosch–Utrecht, 181.6 km

August 16 – Stage 3: Breda–Breda, 193 km

August 17 – Rest day

August 18 – Stage 4: Irún–Arrate, 169.5 km

August 19 – Stage 5: Pamplona–Lekunberri, 151 km

August 20 – Stage 6: Lodosa–La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa, 163.8 km

August 21 – Stage 7: Garray–Ejea de los Caballeros, 190 km

August 22 – Stage 8: Huesca–Sabiñanigo, 185.5 km

August 23 – Stage 9: Biescas–Col du Tourmalet, 135.6 km

August 24 – Rest Day

August 25 – Stage 10: Vitoria–Villanueva de Valdegovia, 160.4 km

August 26 – Stage 11: Logroño–Alto de Moncalvillo, 164.5 km

August 27 – Stage 12: Castrillo del Val–Aguilar del Campo, 163.6 km

August 28 – Stage 13: Castro Urdiales–Suances, 187.4 km

August 29 – Stage 14: Villaviciosa–Alto de la Farrapona, 170.2 km

August 30 – Stage 15: Pola de Laviana–Alto del Angliru, 109.2 km

August 31 – Rest Day

September 1 – Stage 16: Muros–Ezaro (ITT), 33.5 km

September 2 – Stage 17: Lugo–Ourense, 205.8 km

September 3 – Stage 18: Mos–Porto, 178 km

September 4 – Stage 19: Viseu–Ciudad Rodrigo, 177.7 km

September 5 – Stage 20: Sequeros–Alto de la Covatilla, 175.8 km

September 6 – Stage 21: La Zarzuela–Madrid, 125.4 km