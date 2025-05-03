Puppy on the course! Peloton gets surprise visitor at Tour of Turkey

A loose dog briefly stole the show during Stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey, wandering into the path of the race with just 8 km left. As the peloton geared up for the final climb of the day, the surprise visitor trotted across the road. The little fella was oblivious to the chaos it could have caused—before safely making its way back to the side.

Thankfully, no riders crashed–and more importantly, the doggo was ok.

Up front, it was a strong day for Astana. Colombian rider Harold Martin Lopez launched an attack with one kilometre remaining on the final 4 km climb, which averaged more than 8 per cent. Teammate Wout Poels, already a stage winner this week and the overall leader, gave chase but couldn’t match Lopez’s pace. The 23-year-old took the win by a few seconds, while Poels settled for second.

With 1 relatively flat stage remaining, Poels has the leader’s jersey after Stage 7, with one day to go. Toronto’s Noah Ramsay (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sits 29th overall.

This isn’t the first time an animal has caused havoc in pro racing. Strade Bianche always delivers drama, but in 2023 an unusual twist. Demi Vollering narrowly avoided a horse that galloped onto the course mid-race. Her close call is part of a long and often bizarre history of animals interrupting cycling events—from more horses at the Giro d’Italia and stampeding cattle at the Vuelta a Andalucia to dogs causing crashes at the Tour de France and even a bear encounter in Tahoe. Whether it’s deer, miniature horses, or a fan in a panda suit, the open-road nature of cycling continues to invite unpredictable and wild animal moments.

Check out the moment the little nugget decided to jump in the action in Turkey below. The grin says it all!