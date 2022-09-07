Quebec coroner advises police to investigate all bike fatalities irrespective of car involvement

A Quebec coroner is advertising that the city of Montreal should change their bike fatality investigations, more so if a car is not involved.

According to a report in Le Devoir, in 2021 Coroner Marilynn Morin investigated the death of a 2021 62-year-old cyclist who crashed in downtown Montreal. The cyclist, Robert Leblanc was riding on a Bixi bike in the eastbound lane on Ontario street when he turned to go up Berri street.

Simultaneously, another rider was coming down the hill and then collided with Leblanc. According to the report, the other cyclist had a green light.

Since the incident did not involve an automobile, there was no investigation from the Montreal police service’s collision squad.

When there is no investigation, no data is collected vis-à-vis collisions. Therefore, the corner is now suggesting that the city should make investigators look into all fatal bike incidents.

Furthermore, the coroner has suggested that the intersection where the fatal collision took place should undergo changes.

Some cycling advocates are saying that more should be done. The program director of Magali Bebronne, program director of Vélo Quebec. We should really rethink that intersection and put the priority on people, whatever their mode of transportation,” she said. “The bidirectional bike path is an old design that dates back to the ‘80s. These collisions don’t get the attention they deserve and if they don’t get the attention they deserve, no measures are being put in place so they don’t happen again.”