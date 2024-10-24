Questions linger about Marianne Vos’s ‘cross season

Will she or won’t she? It’s still not clear if multiple world champion Marianne Vos will be wearing her ‘cross cleats this winter. In an interview with WielerFlits, she says she can’t say yet what her plans are. The Visma – Lease a Bike rider was at the night ‘cross race, the Nacht van Woerden in the Netherlands.

At a race but not to race

“I don’t have a clear idea of the schedule yet. It’s nice to be in Woerden and taste the atmosphere, but this time I’m without a bike,” she said. Vos was was invited to be honoured for her gravel world title, along with other world champions Puck Pieterse (MTB), Fem van Empel (CX), and Lorena Wiebes (track).

“I still have to sit down with the team and then we will see what the best consideration will be, also towards the road season. I like to do cyclocross, but you have to make the right decision,” said Vos, who has a clear reason to dive into the field. “It’s just a really nice thing to do. The other consideration is the preparation for the road season. It’s quite difficult.”

An incredible palmarès

Marianne Vos has had an illustrious career in cyclocross. She took the World Championship title in 2006 and then dominated the competition from 2009 to 2014, and again in 2022. She also clinched victory at the European championships in 2005 and 2009. On the national stage, Vos showcased her talent by winning the national championships multiple times between 2011 and 2015, as well as in 2017 and 2022. Additionally, she excelled in the World Cup series, winning the overall title in 2018–19. Over the course of her cyclocross career, Vos has achieved an impressive total of 27 individual wins from the 2006–07 season through to 2021–22.

However, she didn’t race ‘cross in the 2023–24 season. But she was pleased with her road season, so she’s wondering if she should repeat the process for 2024–25.

“I had a very nice road season, so I’m very happy with that. I laid a good foundation for that last winter,” she emphasizes. “That also makes it difficult. I’m going to take my time for that. I’ve just had my rest and the build-up is slowly starting again. More will become clear in a few weeks.”