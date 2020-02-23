Quintana and Evenepoel have already won two stages races this season

Nairo Quintana and Remco Evenepoel are off and running in 2020, both having won two stage races so far. On Sunday, Quintana wrapped up the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in Southern France, while the young Belgian triumphed in the time trial finale of the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta in Portugal to take the title.

Quintana, having switched to ProTour team Arkea-Samsic from Movistar, also won the Tour de La Provence this month. In both races, he triumphed on a stage with a mountain summit finish. He already has more victories in 2020 than he had all of 2019, although it should be noted that two of his three wins last season were Grand Tour stages.

Quintana also managed to win the Haut Var’s points jersey.

Ladies and Gentlemen, renowned sprinter Nairo Quintana secures his first green jersey of the season! #Tour0683 pic.twitter.com/y3tcJTp9wB — Nairo Quintana Fanclub (@NairoInGreen) February 23, 2020

Of the six Canadians in the French race, Nigel Ellsay had the best GC place at 60th.

Twenty-year-old Evenepoel prevailed in Argentina’s Vuelta a San Juan Internacional back in early February, where he also claimed the individual time trial. At the Portuguese race, he added the chrono victory over world champ Rohan Dennis to his Stage 4 win.

Quintana had final podium company in the form of Romain Bardet and Richie Porte in Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, while Evenepoel had Max Schachmann and Angel Lopez with him on the GC steps in Portugal.

Anticipation is building for Evenepoel’s Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia. Quintana’s only Grand Tour will be the Tour de France. Remco’s next race is Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Colombian faces Paris-Nice.