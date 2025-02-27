Rabobank is back – but will there be any Dutch cyclists at the Tour for Visma?

Well, it’s official – after a leak reported yesterday, as of July 1, 2025, Rabobank will officially become a partner of Team Visma | Lease a Bike. The partnership will begin with the 2025 Tour de France and will run for at least three and a half years.

“Rabobank has a long history in cycling. Over the years, the bank has closely followed the sport and our team, admiring its growth, professionalization, and the way we have strengthened and further developed cycling as a team. Now, we are taking a new step together, focusing on developing the next generation of cycling talents and promoting an active, healthy lifestyle,” a statement read.

Top cyclists from the era, including Dutch riders like Adri van der Poel, Richard Groenendaal, Erik Breukink, Erik Dekker, and Michael Boogerd, were all part of Rabobank. It also included other big names like Edwig van Hooydonck, Rolf Sørensen, Johan Bruyneel, Michael Rasmussen, Levi Leipheimer and Robbie McEwen. Victoria’s Ryder Hesjedal also rode for the Rabobank Continental team before turning pro with U.S. Postal Service.

Rabobank ended its sponsorship of the men’s professional cycling team in late 2012, following a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report that revealed doping within the Rabobank team. This decision preceded the formation of today’s Visma team.

At the time, Rabobank expressed doubt about the cycling world’s ability to ensure a clean sport, as doping scandals dominated the news. The bank fully withdrew from top-level cycling in 2013, ending its sponsorship that began in 1996. The following year, Rabobank still provided funding but did not brand the team’s jerseys, which became Team Blanco with plain white kits. However, Rabobank continued to sponsor the women’s team, Rabobank – Liv, until 2016.

Rabobank 2.0

“This is a special moment. Rabobank has a deep-rooted cycling heritage. In 2012, they gave us the opportunity with Blanco to rebuild cycling and return it to the fans. Their decision to rejoin us as a partner is a great compliment. It shows how much cycling has evolved in recent years and how our team has become synonymous with professionalism, integrity, and success. Through this partnership, we continue building the future of the sport and inspire the next generation of cycling talents. We are proud of this collaboration and excited about what we can achieve together,” a statement read.

However, Visma – Lease a Bike came under fire earlier this year when the team announced its provisional the men’s Tour lineup, and there was not a Dutchman to be seen.

Leading the team will be Jonas Vingegaard, accompanied by Simon Yates from Great Britain, Matteo Jorgensen from the U.S., Sepp Kuss from the U.S., Victor Campenaerts from Belgium, Tiesj Benoot from Belgium, Christophe Laporte from France, and Wout van Aert from Belgium. Vingegaard is set to captain the squad once again for the Tour.

How can a Dutch team have no Dutch rider at the Tour?

The decision drew immediate backlash. Former pro Boogerd (and Rabobank alum) weighed in, questioning the team’s image. He said, “How can you ever call this team the flagship of Dutch cycling? I don’t think this is normal. It’s very unfortunate and shows that Visma – Lease a Bike doesn’t care about the level, image, or identity of Dutch cycling. They only want to be the best team in the world, and if that means leaving out a fellow countryman, so be it. It’s all about business now.”

Plugge explained that the selection came down to performance. “There are no Dutch riders on the team who are good enough to support Vingegaard in the world’s biggest bike race. We believe that with the riders we’ve chosen, we have a better chance of winning. With this lineup, we’re in the best position to compete for the Tour.”

He was also asked about the impact of not having Dutch riders on the Tour team on the Ready2Race initiative by Visma – Lease a Bike, which aims to encourage more cyclists to race. The goal of the program is to expand the pool of competitive cyclists through this initiative.

The next gen?

When questioned about the importance of Dutch riders in the Tour for inspiring young cyclists, Plugge stated, “No, not at all. Younger people don’t need Dutch role models from the Tour. They might only care about that when they start racing as juniors, and then it’s just for a year or so.”

When the program was announced, Plugge explained that Ready2Race aimed to promote exercise while nurturing new cycling talent. “Ready2Race makes it easier for people to participate in cycling races, helping to keep Dutch cycling relevant,” he said. He said there is a gap between beginners and racing cyclists. He said that many races are too challenging for newcomers.

The introduction of Rabobank may be part of the solution to ensure more Dutch riders at the Tour on the team in the future, however.

As part of the announcement, the team said a big part of this partnership is the focus on developing new Dutch cycling talent; Rabobank will join forces with the Ready2Race program.. Alongside teaming up with Team Visma -Lease a Bike, Rabobank will also partner with TeamNL and be seen on the national team kit, just like it was in the 90s.